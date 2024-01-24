Dubai, UAE: : The 16th edition of IREX will be held on 2nd and 3rd February, 2024 at Taj Dubai, Business Bay. The show is a unique platform that offers various options and prospects of international real estate investment, residency and citizenship across the world. The Conclave will bring together international real estate companies, residency and citizenship consultants, legal consultants, government bodies, property developers and other stakeholders from all over the world, under one roof. People can register to attend IREX 2024, Dubai via https://www.irexindia.com/visitor/register/.

Leading EB5 Regional Centers and Immigration law firms from the US will be participating in the show. EB5 Visa Program is an investment based visa program offered by the US government that offers a path to permanent residency of the U.S to foreign investors who make significant investments in the U.S. that create atleast 10 permanent jobs in the U.S. economy. This program was launched in 1990 that enables foreign investors to obtain a U.S. Green Card by investing in a business or real estate project that creates jobs for the U.S. economy and leads to growth in USA. The New EB5 Investment visa requires a minimum investment of USD 800,000 in an EB5 approved real estate project, fund or business in United States.

UAE investors and wealthy expats are counting on the country’s economic expansion and escalating wealth to opt for secondary residency-and-citizenship by investment options worldwide. The recent influx of UHNWIs from Ukraine, Russia and neighbouring countries has contributed to a rise in investor visa applications and demand for second passport. EB5 companies have witnessed a 40% rise in USA EB5 applications from UAE from in the last 2-3 years.

"The surging global demand for the EB-5 visa, renowned as the fastest route to a U.S. Green Card, reflects its unparalleled blend of investment potential and direct path to residency. At USIF we're at the forefront, expertly guiding investors from their initial investment to achieving permanent residency, ensuring a seamless transition. This increasing interest worldwide is met with our unwavering commitment to streamlining the investment process, facilitating not just financial growth but also fulfilling our investors' aspirations. The EB-5 program stands as more than an investment channel; it's a bridge connecting dreams to sustainable economic development," says Nicholas Mastroianni III, President and Chief Marketing Officer, US Immigration Fund.

Leading regional centers such as CMB Regional Centers, U.S. Immigration Fund, Golden Gate Global, EB5 Capital, FirstPathway Partners, US Regional Center Group are showcasing their EB5 projects and investment options at the upcoming edition of IREX Residency & Citizensip Conclave 2024, Dubai. An EB5 Experts panel discussion will also take place during the Conference on the first day of the show to discuss the growing popularity and demand of the USA EB5 Investor Visa Program.

“For over two decades, CMB Regional Centers has partnered with Hillwood Development Company, a leading real estate developer, to create transformative and impactful EB-5 projects throughout the United States. By partnering with Hillwood, CMB has established itself as a leading provider of reliable and successful EB-5 investment opportunities, helping aspiring immigrants achieve their American Dream while making a positive impact on communities across the country. CMB looks forward to participating in the 2024 IREX Residency & Citizenship Conclave in Dubai,” says Matt Hogan, Senior Vice President of Project Development, CMB Regional Centers.

The EB-5 investor visa program provides an opportunity for foreign nationals to earn a permanent visa (Green Card) to live and work in the United States providing a path towards US citizenship. With the growing numbers of high networth individuals, Dubai is now one of the fastest growing markets for EB5 and other investor visa options. Leading US regional centers are now focusing on the Middle East & Asian Markets providing them with high potential EB5 investment options.

“Golden Gate Global is a leading provider of U.S. Investment Immigration or EB-5 Visa. Headquartered in the vibrant city of San Francisco, our firm embraces the unique opportunity to engage with international talent firsthand. Our commitment extends beyond borders, as we actively address and resolve immigration challenges for both domestic and international EB-5 investors. We prioritize our investors financial well-being by providing institutional quality investment opportunities, ensuring a trusted and secure path to U.S. Immigration,” says Abhinav Lohia, Chief Business Officer, Golden Gate Global

EB5 Capital, one of the leaders in the EB5 industry is also participating at IREX 2024 in Dubai. “Established in 2008, EB5 Capital has raised over $1 billion in EB-5 financing and have earned our mark under the top EB-5 investment issuers in the industry. We have helped over 2000+ investors and their families migrate to the United States. Headquartered in Washington DC, we have a team of over 50 people spread across the globe. We operate with the goal of returning our investors money on time and with every attempt to minimize risk. Therefore, we offer small to medium sized recession resistant projects,” says Rhea Nundy, Manager, Investor Relations, EB5 Captial.

Apart from EB5, the Conclave’s focus will be on international real estate and other golden visa/second citizenship options and will have participants from over 12 countries viz. Canada, UK, Greece, Cyprus, Portugal, Malta, Spain, Bahrain, Caribbean Islands (Antigua & Barbuda, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Dominica). The projects and programs showcased will have a investment size of AED 900,000 onwards.

IREX is organised by GMN Media Pvt. Ltd, India. This Conclave is a unique B2C show with a track record of fifteen successful shows since 2015.