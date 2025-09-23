Sharjah: The 56th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, the region’s most prominent gold and jewellery trade event, will kick off tomorrow, Wednesday, at Expo Centre Sharjah, and will continue through September 28.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition will bring together more than 500 local and international exhibitors from 21 countries, along with 1,800 designers, manufacturers, and professionals in the global jewellery and watchmaking industry.

This year’s edition is demonstrating a significant international footprint, with global participants accounting for more than 68 percent of total exhibitors and with master jewellers and designers from Australia, Myanmar and Pakistan joining for the first time.

It will feature a distinguished lineup of leading international brands and designers from Italy, India, Türkiye, the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia. The exhibition will also see strong participation from local exhibitors and regional players, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait and Lebanon, further cementing its position as one of the most important platforms for the gold and jewellery industry.

Exclusive jewellery designs

Occupying an expansive 30,000 square metres, the exhibition will present an exclusive showcase of rare luxury jewellery and high-end watch design, including gold, diamonds, gemstones, and pearls, reflecting the latest trends in global jewellery and fashion markets.

Beyond the showcases, visitors can attend an extensive programme of workshops, knowledge sessions, and panel discussions with industry leaders, offering valuable insights into market trends and craftsmanship.

The exhibition serves as a strategic platform for exhibitors and designers to unveil their new exclusive collections and connect directly with a wide base of potential buyers and clients, thereby enhancing brand visibility and business growth opportunities.

Record-breaking figures

This new edition is expected to deliver positive outcomes for both exhibitors and jewellery businesses, particularly by driving higher sales volumes. Each year, the exhibition draws strong visitor engagement, with attendees seeking access to exclusive collections of gold, diamonds, pearls, gemstones, and luxury timepieces at competitive prices.

The previous edition of the exhibition achieved record-breaking performance in both revenue records and visitor attendance, with total sales valued at AED 105 million and 87,000 visitors from 106 countries. It also drew the participation of 1,400 trade professionals from 63 countries worldwide, underscoring the exhibition’s established reputation as a strategic business platform for the global gold and jewellery industry.

Emirati designers shine with a strong presence

This year’s edition stands out for its extensive display of modern jewellery designs, from luxury gold and diamond sets to heritage-inspired creations that reflect Emirati traditions. It will feature strong participation from local jewellery houses and growing visibility for Emirati designers, who consistently deliver a strong annual showing at the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show through the “Emirati Goldsmiths” Platform.

Launched as a flagship initiative by the Sharjah Chamber, the platform has attracted strong interest from Emirati designers, with nearly 400 members registered from across the UAE. The initiative is aimed at empowering Emirati entrepreneurs, strengthening their presence in the gold and jewellery industry, and creating new opportunities for talented Emirati designers in global markets.

Grand prizes of gold and diamond jewellery

The exhibition will open from 1:00pm to 10:00pm on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, and from 3:00pm to 10:00pm on Friday, offering attendees a unique shopping experience and access to a wide array of signature gold and diamond collections and rare gemstones.

To further enhance engagement, this year’s edition offers visitors a chance to enter exclusive prize draws, including an Audi A3 car and luxury gold and diamond sets, with winners to be announced at the close of the exhibition.

