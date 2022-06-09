We intend to hold property exhibitions in new regions and governorates that enjoy great purchasing power under the auspices of the state, says Mahmoud Shams

Egypt’s marketing company Marvel Real Estate is gearing up to launch the second edition of Egyptian Property Market (EPM) exhibition next July, with the participation of more than 20 real estate developers under the auspices of the state, as part of its expansion policy to organize a series of exhibitions in various governorates of Egypt.

Mahmoud Shams, CEO of Marvel Group, the organiser of the exhibition, said that the launch of the second edition of the exhibition at this time comes after the success achieved by the first edition in Suez Governorate. In addition to, supporting directives of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to support and revitalize real estate sector besides intensify promoting property investment in various governorates and exporting Egypt’s real estate abroad.

He added that the exhibition in its previous edition has witnessed a great turnout from numerous customer segments in the governorate. In addition to, the competition of exhibiting companies to provide the best offers and facilities, which was supportive of the company's decision to move towards holding a series of property exhibitions in new regions and governorates under the auspices of the state, especially which enjoys great purchasing power.

He pointed out that the company is developing a strategic plan based on the promotion of major real estate projects that enjoy confidence and weight in real estate market in governorates in order to provide opportunities for clients to learn about the latest products.

Sales Director at Marvel Group Mahmoud Ibrahim said that companies participating in the upcoming edition of the exhibition will present a package of several projects in areas of New Administrative Capital, New Cairo, Sixth of October, Sheikh Zayed, North Coast, Galala City and Ain Sokhna. Additionally, the exhibitors will showcase exclusive offers for the first time on payment plans and installment periods.

Ibrahim added that the company aims to launch a distinctive and comprehensive campaign to familiarize customers with EPM exhibition throughout the Republic during the coming period, highlighted that Marvel, as the organizing company of the exhibition, will also present special offers to the exhibition visitors, in addition to offers presented by participating developers.

Sales General Manager Ahmed Adel said that the current period is the most appropriate period for making a purchase decision, especially with expectations of a significant increase in real estate prices in the current year.

Adel elaborated that Egyptian property will remain the most profitable investment destination, and a safe haven to preserve the value of savings from declining in light of changes and challenges that global economy is facing in general and the Egyptian economy in particular.

He pointed out that the company is working to create equal opportunities for all exhibiting companies to showcase their various projects, and to benefit from the presence of real demand and need for residential and mixed-use properties in governorates, which makes the EPM exhibition a real investment opportunity for various clients.

