Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS), under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the theme ‘At the forefront of sustainability’, from 15-17 November 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. As the largest exhibition in the region in the energy, water, green development, electric vehicles, sustainability and related sectors and one of the largest specialised exhibitions worldwide, WETEX and DSS is an ideal opportunity to learn about future technologies that accelerate climate action and strengthen the UAE leadership in forecasting and shaping a sustainable future.

This year’s WETEX and DSS has attracted 76 sponsors and 37 partners and supporters. A total of 2,575 companies from 62 countries are taking part in the exhibition. It includes 24 international pavilions and covers an area of 78,000 square metres.

Recognition

“Thanks to the vision and directives of the wise leadership, the joint national effort, and the support of the sponsors and partners of WETEX and DSS, the exhibition has become a major event in the global sustainability calendar. The exhibition showcases the UAE’s commitment towards fostering a global collaboration in seeking innovative solutions to challenges, such as energy, climate change and other pressing issues related to sustainability. Moreover, it highlights Dubai’s achievements in renewable and clean energy in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. The 2023 WETEX and DSS has notable momentum, as it coincides with the ‘Year of Sustainability’ in the UAE. It is expected to witness an exceptional turnout, especially with the UAE’s preparations to host the COP28 by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at Expo City Dubai in November. The exhibition also provides a leading platform for international organisations and companies to present their latest solutions and products, as well as learn about innovative technologies from all over the world, in addition to exchanging expertise and best practices, identifying market needs and future projects, and exploring opportunities to take part in renewable energy projects and programmes in the UAE and the region, and meet companies, decision-makers and investors from around the world,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show.

Jubilee Sponsors

Dubai Roads and Transport Authority

“RTA’s participation in WETEX is part of the national efforts to address energy and climate change challenges and develop sustainable solutions for them. Through its involvement, RTA seeks to gain insights into the latest innovations in renewable energy, water and environmental solutions besides providing a platform to engage with global leaders and experts in the green economy, smart cities, innovation and sustainable growth. WETEX stands out as a top event on the global sustainability agenda and has a key role in bolstering Dubai’s standing as a primary hub for the green economy and supporting global endeavours to achieve carbon neutrality. The current edition of the event has additional importance as it synchronises with the local and international efforts of the UAE in line with the declaration of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, designating 2023 as the ‘Year of Sustainability’ under the theme ‘Today for Tomorrow.’ It also coincides with the UAE hosting of COP28, the premier international assembly dedicated to climate action,” said HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

ENOC

“WETEX has played a pivotal role in supporting the UAE’s efforts towards a green economy and strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and sustainability. As a leading integrated global energy player, we are proud to have been participating at WETEX for over a decade now. Our participation is aligned with our commitment to drive the energy transition movement and to support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to build a sustainable future for all. We are honoured to participate in this year’s edition of WETEX and look forward to contributing to yet another successful edition,” said HE Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC).

ACWA Power

“As a multi-faceted leader in energy transition and water desalination, ACWA Power finds itself inherently aligned with the theme of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show 2023 – ‘At the Forefront of Sustainability’. We are proud to lead and support transformation through our innovative, first-mover solutions in areas including solar and wind farms, green hydrogen and water desalination, bringing reliable, responsible and affordable power and water to the communities where we operate. We believe in combining our strengths of human capital and disruptive technology with a powerful appetite for change, to serve as a preferred, trusted and transformative partner for growth. It is crucial to remember that change of this scale cannot happen in isolation – we are grateful to our long-term partners, DEWA, for providing a platform where we can stand united with like-minded visionaries, share ideas and forge partnerships that will accelerate the journey towards a sustainable world,” said Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman, ACWA Power.

Siemens

“WETEX is one of the premier global events in the water, energy, and technology sectors, and we at Siemens are honoured to be Jubilee Sponsors of the 2023 edition, which falls right before the UAE hosts COP28 in Dubai. Siemens is looking forward to discussing and learning from our partners and peers about the latest innovations in these sectors, and will showcase our best and most promising solutions that help customers in their digitalisation journeys and make these industries more sustainable and efficient,” said Helmut von Struve, CEO of Siemens in the UAE and the Middle East.

Wasl Group

“WETEX is one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the UAE’s sustainability calendar and a vibrant platform for Wasl to explore opportunities for collaboration, aligned with the UAE’s green ambitions. We believe that long-term value creation can be successfully achieved by serving the interests of the planet, our people, customers, and communities. As COP28 convenes in the UAE later this year, Wasl looks forward to being a part of the wider global climate action plan. Through our efforts as one of Dubai’s leading organisations, we are committed to sustainability initiatives that inspire people and businesses to take action towards a sustainable future,” said HE Hesham Abdullah Al Qassim, CEO of Wasl Group.

Emaar Properties

“Emaar’s participation in WETEX demonstrates its commitment to sustainability and showcases innovative solutions for water and energy conservation in the built environment. WETEX plays a crucial role for real estate developers as it provides a platform to showcase and explore sustainable technologies, practices, and solutions related to water, energy, and environmental conservation. It offers a valuable opportunity for companies to stay updated on the latest advancements, network with industry experts, and adopt innovative strategies that enhance sustainability in their developments,” said Ahmed Almatrooshi, Emaar Properties Executive Board Member, and General Director of Emaar Foundation.

Diamond Sponsors

Jeddah Cables Company

“With an exceptional history spanning over 80 years, Energya has developed the insight and know-how needed to successfully operate in the region. Today, Energya, through its headquarters in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, proudly stands as a leading regional business partner in the field of manufacturing and turnkey projects of power cables up to 400KV, electrical industries, substations turnkey projects, and manufacturing of steel structures and other building materials. Keeping our long and outstanding business relationship with DEWA for decades, we proudly share the fact that we have been one of the biggest suppliers of power cables to DEWA, and we consider it one of our most prestigious achievements. Being one of the most important business partners, it has been our pleasure to participate in WETEX, one of the biggest power exhibitions in the world, for more than a decade, and we wish DEWA more success, continuous growth, and progressive achievements,” said Hesham Helal Elsewedy, Chairman of Jeddah Cables Company.

Sustainable Water Solutions Holding Company (SWS)

“By coming together, we can unleash the immense potential of sustainable water solutions. At Sustainable Water Solutions Holding Company, we understand the pivotal role of connecting and collaborating to address the water challenges we face. As a leader within the water sector, it is our duty to steer conversations in the areas of sustainability and innovation. WETEX provides us with a unique opportunity to engage with other industry leaders, share insights, and drive progress in the field. As a diamond sponsor, we eagerly anticipate participating in WETEX later this year. This prestigious event offers a powerful platform to foster meaningful collaboration, ignite innovation, and co-create sustainable solutions. WETEX’s reputation as one of the leading conventions in the industry for the wider region of MENA, Asia, and Europe attracts key stakeholders, decision-makers, and visionaries who are committed to shaping the future of the water journey as a crucial resource,” said Eng. Ahmed Al Shamsi, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Sustainable Water Solutions Holding Company.

DAMAC Properties

“This year marks a milestone in WETEX’s journey in driving the UAE’s sustainability goals and supporting the future vision of the UAE’s trusted leadership. Over time, the exhibition has developed into a platform that gathers decision-makers in advocating environmentally adaptive practices to position Dubai and the UAE as a global hub for a green economy. At DAMAC Properties, we understand the profound responsibilities of corporate governance in the real estate industry and the need to adopt sustainability and sustainable building practices in our core business. Our participation at WETEX will showcase our energy-efficient practices and integrated sustainable designs and principles in our building and construction ecosystem, which will reflect our commitment to sustainability and a greener, more resilient future,” said Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of DAMAC Properties.

Titanium sponsors

Etihad Water and Electricity

Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity Company (EtihadWE), stated that WETEX and DSS has solidified its position as the most important and prominent event of its kind in the region, with the highest attendance and impact on sustainability, climate, and energy issues. Al Ali also emphasised that the exhibition has reinforced the UAE’s position as a leading hub for shaping the future of sustainable development and the green economy, not only in the region but globally as well.

“At EtihadWE, we recognise the importance of WETEX and DSS in creating significant partnership opportunities within the relevant sectors, which are integral to our company’s core operations and aligned with the nature of the services we provide. Therefore, we are committed to participating in the exhibition annually to closely explore the latest technologies and best practices, enhance cooperation, and exchange expertise with policymakers in these vital sectors. Moreover, this presence enables us to understand the market needs and explore investment opportunities,” added Al Ali.

AG Power

“AG Power, a subsidiary within Al Ghurair Investment’s construction sector, is one of the prominent diversified family business conglomerates in the UAE, and is widely recognised in the region for its considerable skill and adeptness in executing power distribution and transmission ventures. Embracing the Group’s overall purpose – Enhancing Life – into its values, AG Power strives to make a meaningful impact on the communities it serves, by powering the nation and supporting economic growth and development. The organisation takes immense pride in its partnership with DEWA, a trailblazer in embracing top-tier methodologies to provide exceptional services and promote sustainable lifestyles for millions. AG Power is eagerly anticipating its involvement as DEWA’s privileged service provider at the WETEX & Dubai Solar Show exhibition,” said K. Jacob John, Chief Executive Officer of AG Power.

SAP

"In a time where sustainability has become a necessity rather than a luxury, SAP is honoured to be a part of WETEX. Our partnerships and close collaboration with utility companies in the region and across the globe emphasise the importance of collective efforts in shaping a more sustainable future," said Marwan Zeineddine, Interim Managing Director at SAP UAE.

Strategic Media Sponsors

CNBC Arabia

Mohamed Burhan, CEO of CNBC Arabia, stated that the partnership with DEWA stands renewed this year, intending to give WETEX the media momentum that the exceptional initiative deserves. He said the partnership with DEWA was in line with CNBC Arabia’s approach to support and highlight creative initiatives in the green business sector. He went on to praise the active attendance witnessed by the exhibition and the accompanying event every year and pointed out that the station's coverage of the event this year will include a set of distinguished media reports and interviews that will be broadcast on the station's screen, website and social media platforms.

Dubai Media

Mohamed AlMulla, CEO of Dubai Media, highlighted the significance of WETEX, which brings together energy and sustainable energy experts from all around the world under one roof, reinforcing Dubai’s leadership position on the global map. WETEX is a major event in the global sustainability calendar in Dubai and the Emirates, serving as a major platform for exploring cooperation and partnership opportunities in the energy sectors, and promoting the green economy, which is aligned with the strategy of Dubai that has become a global centre for the green economy due to the visionary aspirations of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al. Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, who aims to solidify Dubai’s position as a global business capital,”

AlMulla also emphasised the significance of Dubai Media’s strategic partnerships with local entities and institutions, emphasising its belief in the importance of keeping pace with the most prominent exhibitions and events hosted by Dubai, and its commitment to enhance the Emirate's leadership and global positioning. He added that this aligns with its strategic role in promoting members of society to explore Dubai's capabilities in bringing together world leaders and experts in various fields.

Arab Radio Network

“We are proud of this distinguished strategic partnership with DEWA and the media sponsorship of the 25th WETEX and Dubai Solar Show (DSS). We are also proud to be the media sponsor that accompanies this event year after year. It achieved great success during its previous years, despite all the circumstances the world is going through, from economic crises to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has become a forum for experts and specialists from all over the world to discuss the latest innovative solutions to meet the challenges faced by the sectors of clean and renewable energy, water, environment, oil and gas, sustainability, and others. The world today needs more solidarity and exchanging experiences, opinions and ideas in order to preserve all these natural and basic resources. Through this exhibition, all these matters will certainly be discussed, and in turn, we will convey a message to all citizens and residents of the UAE and abroad that the media is the mirror of society. The vision of the exhibition must reach all the platforms that follow the Arab Radio Network with its various radio stations and multilingual platforms,” said Mahmoud Al Rasheed, General Manager of the Arab Radio Network.

Strategic sponsors

Masdar

“Masdar is proud to be supporting DEWA as a strategic sponsor of WETEX and DSS, that are helping to drive forward the global sustainability sector. This is a part of the long-term strategic partnership between DEWA and Masdar signed at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2023, where DEWA will be the ADSW associate partner from 2023 to 2025, and Masdar will be the WETEX jubilee sponsor for the same period. This partnership reflects DEWA and Masdar’s shared values to support the UAE leadership’s vision in building a more sustainable future in the UAE and around the world,” said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar.

Empower

“We once again sponsor the event out of our institutional commitment. We are immensely proud to participate in WETEX, as it demonstrates our eagerness to keep up with the advancements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and our continued support for the transition to a green economy, as well as the application of digital technologies and AI in the district cooling industry. Renewing our strategic sponsorship of the event reflects Empower’s institutional approach in supporting a global Emirati event that has become a prestigious international platform. WETEX is held annually in line with the directions of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. The event has become a prominent global platform that attracts institutions, companies, scientists, experts, and specialists in the water, energy, and environment sectors,” said HE Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of the Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower).

Riyadh Cables Group

“Being the largest cable company in the Middle East, we are proud to be part of the region’s most prominent event. WETEX is the most important regional platform focused on green technologies, sustainability and renewable energy making it the perfect place for Riyadh Cables Group to showcase the innovative cables and solutions the Group developed in recent years. Energy transition and digital transformation cannot happen without cables, in fact thanks to this great event we will be exhibiting new technologies developed, from solar and wind cables to transmission and distribution solutions. With our best-in-class design team, efficient industrial footprint and fastest deliveries, every day we are committed to provide best service to our customers and partners, with the highest quality and reliability. We are also proud that we are completing first phase of important investments in our affiliate National Cable Industry, located in Sharjah – UAE, increasing the local content in the country and most importantly achieving the capability to provide competitive localised HV solution to our UAE valued customers, in addition to MV and LV cables and wires. Finally, I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to WETEX and its skilled professional team who make this event more important year after year, giving the chance to best companies in the industry to promote the most innovative and sustainable products,” said Borjan Sehovac, CEO of Riyadh Cables Group.

LLC (OITC).

Green Oasis General Contracting Company

“It’s been a great honour to be actively engaged in WETEX now on its 25th edition which is organised by DEWA, under the generous directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. Green Oasis has perpetuated its position as the leading contracting company in the region, taking pride in our great reputation based on our ability to execute projects and resources, ensuring all works are actively monitored to ensure time deliverables with an in-depth knowledge of construction, providing clients with a diverse, multi-disciplined engineering capability sustaining our works in the region for nearly four decades. Being able to continuously participate is an opportunity to explore future potential collaborations and build strong relations with our partners in the industry for the advancement of the energy and water sector in the Emirates,” said Mohamed Ayad, CEO of Green Oasis General Contracting Company.

“We have to speed up the installation of new infrastructure for the production and use of renewable energy and using the last innovative sustainable technologies. This is to mitigate climate change and live in a better world, also for future generations. We, as Tesar SRL, play an important role by guaranteeing energy through the usage of our low losses transformers,” said Matteo Angiolini, Managing Director of Tesar SRL.

Hyundai Electric

“We are pleased to introduce eco-friendly and high-efficiency power equipment with the latest technology of HD Hyundai Electric through this exhibition. We will continue to develop power technologies and energy solutions that respond to the global climate action and contribute to moving toward carbon neutrality,” said Seok Cho, CEO of HD Hyundai Electric.

Arar Utility Company

“Our partnership with governmental and national authorities and companies has allowed us to develop our experience, skills, and resources. We have implemented the wise vision of the United Arab Emirates through strategic projects that enriched our advanced engineering knowledge and contributed to economic development. WETEX in Dubai will provide us with the perfect opportunity to showcase our experience and knowledge in this field. We are excited to contribute to the development and prosperity of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates,” said Ramesh Muniyandi, MD of Arar Group.

TCS (Tata Consultancy Services)

“As a strategic partner of WETEX, TCS aims to bring this narrative of ‘Together beyond net zero’ to the world. With our wide range of products and solutions, we want to help companies build the sustainable future they deserve. TCS, being a global company, is estimated to touch the lives of more than 2.5 billion people across the world. This is a big number and with that comes an even bigger responsibility – one of sustainable business. Towards that goal, TCS has committed to being a net zero company by 2030 along with many other plans to reduce its carbon footprint,” said Sumanta Roy, Vice President & Head of Middle East, Africa, Mediterranean, TCS (Tata Consultancy Services).

Platinum Sponsors

Larsen & Toubro

“Larsen & Toubro is proud to be associated with WETEX and Dubai Solar Show for the past several years. This leading platform in the region has enabled us to showcase our latest innovations, track record and achievements in clean energy and water areas. It has also provided us with the opportunity to meet and exchange ideas with prominent global stakeholders in the industry. We remain committed to supporting Dubai’s vision to build a sustainable future for the Emirate by bringing in advanced solutions for renewable energy generation and for reliable, efficient supply of electricity & water. We invite everyone to discover our innovative projects in Renewables, Power Transmission & Distribution, Digital Energy Solutions and Water – the technology areas which are at the forefront of sustainability”, said T. Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director & Sr. Executive Vice President (Utilities), L&T.

Gold sponsors

Itron

“Itron has decades of experience innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water around the world, and we are excited to showcase our solutions at the 25th WETEX. Our booth will feature our proven, end-to-end solutions for energy and water, which take advantage of our broad partner ecosystem and have been proven to scale in some of the harshest environments on earth. Recognising the many challenges and roadblocks to integrating renewable energy around the world, we are proud to be a gold sponsor of WETEX, which brings together leaders in the industry to promote a more resourceful world,” said Andrew Jones, Vice President of Sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Itron.

Trillium Flow Technologies

“Like DEWA, our company promotes environmental and social sustainability. This commitment is so important to us that we have made it a part of our mission. For over five years, we have been proud to exhibit and sponsor WETEX through our Termomeccanica Pompe legacy brand, which serves the global water and energy markets. This exhibition offers a unique opportunity to showcase our flow control products and services to a wide audience in the UAE,” said David A. Paradis, CEO of Trillium Flow Technologies.

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL)

“We at SEL are proud to be part of the 25th WETEX and Dubai Solar Show as a Gold sponsor and continue our long-term partnership with DEWA. This will be a great opportunity to interact with customers to demonstrate and teach on the latest technologies in Power System Protection, Automation, Communication and Cyber Security Solutions,” said Jassim Al Hamad, Reginal Director for IMEA Region, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL).

Tamco Switchgear

“Tamco Switchgear plays a crucial role in ensuring reliable and safe delivery of electrical power. In line with the global energy transition path, TAMCO strives to provide world-class quality switchgear products with customised solutions in facilitating the integration of renewable energy sources and enabling the implementation of smart grid technologies. As a Gold Sponsor of WETEX 2023, we stand together with DEWA at the forefront of sustainability, driving innovation and fostering a harmonious relationship between progress and our planet,” said Dr. Ir. Segaran Narayanan, CEO of Tamco Switchgear.

Danway

“Danway is a leading EPC contractor in this region and is proud to be associated with DEWA since the 1990s. Danway has been an active participant at WETEX and Dubai Solar Show over the years, an annual event organised by DEWA. WETEX and Dubai Solar Show is one of the premier global events in the water and energy sectors, and this provides an excellent platform to exhibit our extensive track record and capabilities in the High Voltage Transmission & Distribution, Renewables and Water businesses within the MENA region. As proud sponsors of WETEX and the Dubai Solar Show, we also look forward to collaborating and learning from other exhibitors and visitors, the latest technological advancements that can be implemented in the successful execution of our projects in the energy and water sectors,” said SG Nair, Group Managing Director and CEO of DANWAY.

Oman International Telecommunication Contracting LLC (OITC)

“WETEX and Dubai Solar proves to be a perfect platform to share thoughts & ideas with various delegates across the globe. Dubai upholds its competitive edge that attracts foreign investments is one of the world’s fastest growing economy and proves to be a business hub for cost-effective and innovative solutions. WETEX is an ideal forum to widen our business opportunities and share our expertise with highly targeted audience. The event provides opportunity to explore latest market trends, technologies and future projects in the evolving international market. We can connect with top management officials & key personnel which in-turn helps in signing new deals & partnerships,” said Mr. Suresh Kumar, General Manager of Oman International Telecommunication Contracting LLC (OITC)

Leadership Roundtable Sponsors

SUNGROW

“We are thrilled to announce Sungrow’s participation in the upcoming WETEX and Dubai Solar Show organised by DEWA. This year's theme, 'At the forefront of sustainability,' perfectly aligns with Sungrow's commitment to advancing clean energy solutions. As the largest exhibition in the region for energy, water, green development, sustainability, and related sectors, and one of the largest specialised exhibitions worldwide, WETEX and DSS provide an exceptional platform to explore cutting-edge technologies that propel climate action and bolster the UAE's leadership in shaping a sustainable future. At Sungrow, we are dedicated to pioneering innovative solutions that promote sustainability and environmental stewardship. Sungrow will give full play to its 26 years of experience and technological advantages in the fields of PV, storage, EV charging, and green hydrogen, actively collaborate with various enterprises, relevant government agencies and associations to innovate, realize the potential of renewable energy, and create a better tomorrow for our planet and future generations,” said Mr. Thompson Meng, Vice President of Sungrow PV & Storage Business Group, President of Sungrow OSKA, and MD of Sungrow MENA region.

Dubai Islamic Bank.

“In line with our strategic intent to collaborate with landmark events that drive the overall sustainability agenda, and to fuel Dubai Islamic Bank’s aspirations to remain at the forefront of ESG and Sustainability, we are privileged to participate in the 25th WETEX and Dubai Solar Show. Despite a record high investment of USD 1.3 trillion in energy transition technologies last year, we're still falling short of what's needed to meet critical sustainability goals. Focusing on such platforms not only aligns with the UAE's 'Year of Sustainability' but also with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. DIB’s partnership with this milestone event is a testament to our commitment and dedication to sustainability, as this exemplary nation continues to push the boundaries of innovation for a sustainable future for the next generation. Our objective of this association is to use the platform that is being provided to drive not just conversations but meaningful actions that will have a lasting impact on our communities and the world at large. With our collaboration this year, we look forward to building strategic partnerships, exchanging experiences and also learning more about the latest technologies during the events,” said Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group CEO, Dubai Islamic Bank.

Innovators Lab

Expo City Dubai

“Climate change is among the most pressing issues facing the world today, and WETEX provides a powerful platform for innovators to share potential solutions, ideas and technologies. We are proud to be among them, to showcase our achievements and ambitions – including our decarbonisation roadmap setting out our journey to net zero by 2050 – because collaborating for a better, more sustainable future is what guided us at Expo 2020 and what continues to drive our vision at Expo City Dubai,” said Sumaya Al Ali, Vice President, Government Partnerships, Expo City Dubai.

