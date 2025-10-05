Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah will host the 21st edition of the International Education Show from October 8 to 11, offering students and parents four days of outstanding educational opportunities.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this year's edition features more than 100 leading universities and academic institutions from over 16 countries, including the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Hungary, the United States, Georgia, Malaysia, India.

The exhibition will also see strong participation from leading UAE universities and academic institutions, recognised among the region’s fastest-growing and most distinguished higher education establishments. The event is held in cooperation with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MOHESR), the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), and India's Ministry of Education.

Bringing together institutions that cater to the learning needs of youth and prepare them for the job market, the Sharjah’s International Education Show offers visitors a valuable opportunity to explore diverse academic programmes in fields such as medicine, engineering, business administration, and other disciplines aligned with today’s job market demand.

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah said that the International Education Show has become one of the most prominent educational events in the region, serving as a vital platform connecting students, parents, and leading academic institutions worldwide.

“Expo Centre Sharjah is committed to advancing education by attracting reputable universities offering innovative academic that meet global job market demands and future skill requirements. The exhibition also helps students make informed decisions through direct interaction with university representatives and access to scholarship and study opportunities,” Al Midfa added.

Visitors can engage face-to-face with academic representatives, compare curricula across undergraduate and postgraduate tracks, and explore scholarship opportunities and admission pathways. This reaffirms Expo Centre Sharjah’s role in supporting educational excellence and contributing to the development of the academic sector.

The show gathers a distinguished lineup of global universities alongside leading local institutions, including the Higher Colleges of Technology, United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), Khalifa University, Zayed University, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) - Abu Dhabi, the American University of Sharjah (AUS), the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), and the University of Sharjah.

By highlighting programmes aligned with evolving job market needs, the exhibition is expected to attract thousands of visitors, including students, parents, and education professionals, helping to shape the future of higher education in the region.

The show will welcome female students on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and male students on Thursday during the same hours. On Friday and Saturday, the exhibition will be open to students and their families from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

