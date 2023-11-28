Cairo, Egypt, November 28, 2023: The first Egypt Electricity Digitalization Convention was successfully held under the patronage of H.E. Dr. Mohamed Shaker, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, under the theme "Thrive with Digital, Accelerate Intelligence for Egypt Electricity". The convention emphasized Huawei’s increasing commitment as the digital transformation partner to bringing more efficient, and stable electricity for Egypt in line with the 2030 Vision.

The convention focused on three key pillars to build a more reliable and intelligent power supply infrastructure, given the challenges, including significant line losses, inefficient operations and maintenance (O&M), and frequent power outages.

Dr. Mohamed Shaker, Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy praised Huawei’s efforts in networks, smart cities, renewable energy, and energy efficiency optimization. He emphasized the Egyptian government’s vision to transform Egypt into a digital society by enhancing the infrastructure and the quality and efficiency of the digital services for the citizens, in alignment with Egypt’s Vision 2030.

He also stated that the electricity and renewable energy sector is adopting the latest technologies and security standards in the digital transformation projects to improve the performance and quality of the electrical supply.

Furthermore, the Minister highlighted the efforts of the electricity and renewable energy sector to shift from traditional networks to smart networks, which are a key step for the future of transmission and distribution of electrical energy. He explained that smart networks rely on renewable energy sources, optimize the electricity usage, and reduce the production cost. The future strategy of the Egyptian electricity sector is based on the gradual transition of the current network from a typical a smart network.

David Sun, CEO of Huawei Electric Power Digitalization Business Unit, highlighted the digital transformation 33 model that includes changes in production relations (consciousness, organization, and talent), leaps in productivity (computing, transmission, and digital capabilities), and three-dimensional innovation (architectures, models, and ecosystems). He said: "A computing infrastructure supported by an advanced architecture is required to achieve digital dividends and AI enablement. Meanwhile, communication networks cannot be overlooked.” Sun continued that we need to pay special attention to three types of innovation: Architecture innovation, Mode innovation and Ecosystem innovation. He also called for the construction of a Costa Rica mode, which would enable enterprises to leverage both industry and cross-border capabilities.

Colin Hu, President of Huawei Northern Africa Enterprise & Cloud Business Group, said: “We celebrate our achievements in Egypt over the past 23 years, and we also acknowledge the challenges ahead. Together with our partners and customers, we are committed to transforming challenges into opportunities and paving the way for a more electrified, sustainable, and prosperous Egypt.”

The convention also brought together experts and partners; Engineer Sabah Mashaly, Chairman of the Egyptian Electricity Transfer Company (EETC); Dr. Khaled El-Dastawy, Vice President of the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC), and Dr. Ahmed Mahina - First Undersecretary of the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy for Strategic Planning and Performance Monitoring, along with a group of Egyptian and Chinese electricity companies such as Dr. Shenglei Li - Director of R&D, State Grid Shaanxi Province of China, to discuss cooperation in shaping the future of Egypt electricity.

During the convention, Huawei showcased its global successful practices and all scenarios of power solutions which include distribution IOT, distribution communication network, intelligent inspection of transmission and transformation.

Huawei's electricity digitization solutions have been widely applied in various electric scenarios in Egypt. In the future, Huawei will continue to innovate and collaborate with global partners to share successful practices and digital solutions with the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Egyptian power companies and organizations. The goal is to make Egypt’s electric sector more secure, efficient, and stable, and to improve the services. Huawei is determined to support Egypt’s energy transition to a new era with digital and intelligent solutions.

-Ends-