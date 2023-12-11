H.E. Al Hajri:

Dubai, UAE: The 17th edition of the Dubai International Food Safety Conference, organized by Dubai Municipality kicked off on December 11, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) under the theme ‘Impact of Climate Change on Food Safety’. The event, which will run until December 13, 2023, will convene over 3,000 industry experts, academics, research institutions, local, regional, and international companies, and organizations to disseminate experiences, knowledge innovations and shed light on the recent trends in the realm of food safety and security.

During the event, more than 140 speakers will indulge in discussions highlighting the remarkable link between climate change and food security, highlighting the challenges that would impact the global food systems and security. Furthermore, the speakers will explore potential solutions through over 80 dedicated workshops, seminars and working sessions. The event will also exhibit best practices, laboratory tests and artificial intelligence (AI) and data science technologies currently employed in this key sector across the globe.

Dubai Municipality’s involvement in organizing the 17th edition of the Conference comes in alignment with its active participation in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) as a strategic partner. The collaboration between the two parties has led the Municipality to launch a wide array of outstanding projects that further accelerate initiatives focusing on climate action as well as food safety. During COP28, the Dubai Municipality spearheaded efforts to meet safety standards, including ensuring food safety, overseeing food delivery, preparation, and serving at all venues, as well as collecting food samples for testing in laboratories.

H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, remarked the Dubai International Food Safety Conference as a key global event that aligns with the ambitious vision of the UAE to ensure the foremost position in the Global Food Security Index by 2051. He also noted the country’s relentless efforts to support global food security, underscoring the Municipality’s key initiatives to establish a sustainable environmental, health and food system, along with promoting the sustainability of the food industry by guaranteeing a flexible supply chain, eco-friendly and safe food system adhering to the international safety standards. This commitment seeks to offer the topmost health and food safety benchmarks, ensuring food security and self-sufficiency, thus elevating the quality of life in the emirate in alignment with the goals set by the National Food Security Strategy 2051 and the Dubai Food Security Strategy.

H.E. Al Hajri said: “The 17th edition of the Conference held under the theme ‘Impact of Climate Change on Food Safety’ will offer a dynamic platform to address the key issues and challenges revolving around food safety and global food security. It includes the key impact of climate change on food systems and their sustainability. The event seeks to act as key driver in the efforts to transition to the path of solutions and treatments, in alignment with COP28, which being held at Expo City Dubai, UAE.”

In addition, H.E. explained that the Conference exhibits the unwavering dedication of Dubai and the UAE to embrace sustainable food systems and its constant efforts to encourage more global collaborations and cooperations towards finding a common solution to mitigate the food safety challenges linked to climate change.

Participation of an exclusive group of regional and international organizations

The Conference convenes a selected group of local, regional, and international organizations to shed light on the critical climate change challenges in the field of food security, sustainability, and food safety. The lineup of notable participants in the event includes the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the Gulf Standardization Organization (GSO), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP), the International Commission on Microbiological Specifications for Foods (ICMSF), the Codex Alimentarius Commission, and Campden Laboratories (Campden BRI). This year the conference features 12 sponsors and 37 exhibitors from across the globe.

Discussion panels and dialogues

The Conference will witness active participation of experts, specialists and organizations who will showcase the latest developments and research in the area of food safety and security. In addition, the participants will share the best practices present in the sector that improves food safety concepts and techniques for attaining sustainable development goals and ensuring global food security. Furthermore, the event will feature panel discussions highlighting Dubai’s key role as a global hub for trade and innovation, promoting international collaborations, disseminating best practices and investing to develop sustainable technologies. There will also be sessions underscoring the relevance of food security and restructuring the food trade system as well as for the International Association for Food Protection. The agenda of the three-days event will highlight the contributions of home-grown meat in ensuring a balance between innovation and food safety, as well as for bringing down ecological footprint of the conventional meat production practices.

During the concluding day of the conference, Dubai Municipality will organize several discussion sessions and workshops focusing on public and occupational health and safety, water health, quality and safety, indoor air quality, and consumer product safety. The event will also feature speakers who are experts and specialists in the fields of public health and safety.

DM Food Elite

Dubai Municipality also launched the ‘DM Food Elite’ initiative, which is curated to identify the remarkable organization in the food industry that adheres to the food safety and nutrition standards, environmental sustainability, social responsibility, innovation, and digitalization throughout its operations. The initiative comes in line with the sustainability efforts of the UAE and Dubai Municipality's strategic framework for creating a sustainable food system, guaranteeing the safety and sustainability of food systems, and improving Dubai's sustainability commitment every day.

Over the past 16 years, the Dubai International Food Safety Conference has achieved remarkable success reinforcing its position as a global platform for exchanging experiences, knowledge, and innovations. The conference has been focused on addressing the challenges faced in the food sector, food safety, supply chains, and the global variables impacting this vital industry.

