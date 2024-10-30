Check out the fantastic entertainment schedules on themed Ladies Day and Family Day over the weekend

Spectators can look forward to live music performances, free golf lessons, trick shot shows and much more

To secure free tickets for the 2024 DP World Tour Championship, and to explore the various ticket options, including premium experiences, visit the DP World Tour Championship website

The 2024 DP World Tour Championship on the iconic Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates celebrates its 16th edition from November 14-17 with the cream of the DP World Tour golfers teeing it up for the big prizes, marking the climax of another unforgettable season of action.

But spectators won’t only be treated to a feast of top class golf at one of the true highlights of the global sporting calendar. We’ve listed 16 special reasons – one for every year this fantastic event has been staged – why you simply cannot miss this year’s tournament, both on and off the course.

It’s free for the first two days! That’s right, entry for the action on Thursday and Friday (November 14-15) won’t cost you a single dirham. But log-on now and secure your spot via the DP World Tour Championship website – tickets are going fast.

Watch elite-level performers in action: Many of the world’s best golfers will be competing for the title, with reigning Race to Dubai champion Rory McIlroy and winner of the Dubai Invitational Tommy Fleetwood confirmed, along with the likes of Billy Horschel, who recently claimed his second BMW PGA Championship title, Major Champions Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and Adam Scott, and fellow Rolex Series winner Robert MacIntyre, who claimed the Genesis Scottish Open in July.

G4D prize-giving: Once again, the G4D (Golf for the Disabled) Tour Series Finale will take place at Jumeirah Golf Estates as some hugely inspiring athletes showcase their amazing talents on the big stage. This year’s competition features the likes of Kipp Popert, Brendan Lawlor, Wayne Perske and the returning champion, Mike Browne, with the award ceremony set to be held on Thursday November 15 at around midday. Definitely one not to be missed.

New-look first tee: This year, attendees heading to Jumeirah Golf Estates can look forward to an enhanced first tee, which has been significantly developed to improve the spectator experience. The new design features additional seating options and improved views for fans, providing a stadium-like feel.

Live music performances: The wonderful Championship Village will be alive to the sound of top class live music acts with South African hit singer-songwriter Aston Wylie headlining on Thursday and Dubai’s own party favourites, Big Mouth, taking centre stage on Friday with more to follow over the weekend, including the Red Light Party Band and the fantastic Greg Pearson, who will bring the curtain down on the 2024 DP World Tour Championship in style on Sunday.

Ladies’ Day: Saturday November 16 is Ladies’ Day at Jumeirah Golf Estates with general admission tickets available for AED 125 with kids under 17 going free for fast-track entry, providing you book in advance. For those groups of female friends looking for a big day out in the UAE sunshine, there really is no better place to be, with two free drinks provided from 11am onwards at the Zonin Bar in the Championship Village (subject to availability) on production of special wristbands collected at entry.

Fantastic food and drinks: The Championship Village and other venues around the course offer multiple food vendors serving up top notch, delicious cuisine and fast food from around the world to tantalise your taste buds. Brands to look out for include Pret A Manger, Pickl, SALT, Vietnamese Foodies and Pinza. There’s also plenty of bars situated around the Village and course to keep you well refreshed – golf-watching can be a thirsty business!

Get pampered: Ladies – and gents – can take a breather from watching the golf pros battle it out for glory to relax in one of the super-luxurious pamper stations.

Trick Shot Boys: Golf’s the toughest of all sports, right? Well, not the way these guys play it – they’ve got every shot in the book and a few you wouldn’t have dreamed were possible. Don’t miss their ever-popular show over the weekend.

Learn from the best: A Golf Clinic will be held from 12 noon on Saturday at the driving range at Jumeirah Golf Estates where some of the leading pros will be passing on their golden tips to the lucky punters taking part.

Sustainability focus: As ever, the DP World Tour remains as committed as ever to hosting sustainable events across the globe, and following its greenest edition to date in 2023, a number of measures will be in place this time around, one of which sees spectators attending encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles which can be topped up from the venue’s refillable water stations.

Family Day: Sunday November 17 is the final day of the Championship and the DP World Tour season, and it makes the perfect day out for all the family, culminating in the trophy presentations. Children aged 17 and under will receive a free, fast-track entry but, again, they’ll need to register in advance to take advantage.

Zone In: Check out the Kids Zone in the Championship Village for the little ones (open from 11am to 5pm) with a bunch of fun activities on offer including face painting, balloon bending, arts and crafts, magic shows and princess workshops.

Top of the Pops: As an added bonus, House of Pops will be giving away a free plant-based fruit pop in the Championship Village to the first 200 children onsite, available from 9am.

Money-saving perks: All ticket holders can enjoy 20 percent off Bar Fly by Buddah-Bar Brunch and the Family Imagination Brunch at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah during the month of November, while also taking advantage of a 20 percent discount at Five Iron Golf Dubai, a brand-new indoor golf and entertainment venue, inclusive of all SIMS and food & beverage, for the remainder of 2024.

The premium option: Spectators can enhance their overall experience with Ticket+, priced AED 160 (Thursday & Friday) and AED 390 (Saturday & Sunday), which includes guaranteed access to The Greatest Bar on Earth viewing platform, where guests can enjoy superb views of the 17th hole from the shaded front area. Additionally, Ticket+ holders can take advantage of priority access to F&B counters and the main entrance/ticket check, while also utilising the public car parking onsite, with complimentary shuttles to the main entrance.

About the DP World Tour

The DP World Tour is the main men’s professional golf Tour of the European Tour group.

Our 2024 global schedule features a minimum of 44 tournaments in 24 different countries across three distinct phases of the season: five ‘Global Swings’ from November 2023 to August 2024; the ‘Back 9’ from September 2024 to October 2024; and the ‘DP World Tour Play-Offs’, comprising two consecutive Rolex Series events in November 2024.

Overall, the 2024 season features five Rolex Series events – the premium category of events on the DP World Tour - and four Major Championships, all of which count towards the Race to Dubai Rankings in partnership with Rolex, the Tour’s season-long competition which concludes at the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.

DP World, the leading provider of global smart end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions, has been the title partner of the DP World Tour since the start of the 2022 season, the Tour’s 50th season following its formation in 1972.



About the European Tour group



The European Tour group is the overarching corporate brand which administers: the DP World Tour, the Challenge Tour, the Legends Tour and the G4D Tour and, along with the PGA of America, is the Managing Partner of golf’s greatest team contest, the Ryder Cup.



Established in 1972, the European Tour group is committed to ‘Driving Golf Further’ through our guiding principles of being innovative, inclusive and global.



Innovative: We are driving innovation in golf through the creation of award-winning content, pioneering tournament formats and the use of the latest technology and inventive fan engagement. We are committed to attracting new audiences whilst respecting the tradition of our sport.



Inclusive: We are committed to include all who share a love for the game of golf. We are passionate about a closer collaboration with the women’s game, golf for the disabled and promoting the many physical and mental health benefits of playing golf.



Global: Since 1972, players from 38 different countries have won tournaments on our main Tour, while our live broadcast reaches more than 490 million homes in more than 150 countries every week, generating in excess of 2,200 global broadcast hours for each event. We also enjoy the support of many of the world’s leading business brands with DP World, Rolex, BMW, Emirates, Fortinet and Hilton as Official Partners.



The European Tour group has Strategic Alliances with the PGA TOUR, the Sunshine Tour and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia. Those Strategic Alliances, combined with partnerships with the China Golf Association (CGA), Japan Golf Tour Organization (JGTO), the Korea Professional Golfers’ Association (KPGA), and the TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India, provide global pathways for players from across the world to compete internationally on the DP World Tour, the main men’s professional golf Tour of the European Tour group.



We ensure we have a positive long-term impact on the courses, countries and the communities we visit through ‘Golf for Good’, the umbrella name for the European Tour group’s commitment to ‘Driving Golf Further’ in an environmentally and socially sustainable way.



About the Rolex Series

The Rolex Series is the premium category of events on the DP World Tour, comprising five tournaments in 2024, staged in a variety of world-class golfing locations around the globe, each with a minimum prize fund of US$9 million.

Showcasing innovation, enriched media, content and broadcast coverage, and a superior event experience for both fans and for the world’s top players, the list of Rolex Series Champions includes some of golf’s most distinguished names.

The Rolex Series was launched in 2017, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Rolex’s enduring partnership with the European Tour group.

In 2024, the Rolex Series comprises; the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (January 18-21), the Genesis Scottish Open (July 11-14) the BMW PGA Championship (September 19-22), the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (November 7-10) and the DP World Tour Championship (November 14-17). The latter two events comprise the DP World Tour Play-Offs and feature the leading 70 and 50 players from the Race to Dubai respectively.