Sharjah: From November 2 to 4, Sharjah will host the 15th edition of the Sharjah Publishers Conference, bringing together publishing professionals from around the world to examine how shifts in global markets are reshaping copyrights, production, distribution and business models. Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) at Expo Centre Sharjah, the programme will spotlight strategies to grow Arabic and translated content and assess the impact of digital publishing, audiobooks and other emerging formats.

Through case studies and focused discussions, the conference will present working models from leading publishers and cultural institutions. Sessions will explore how publishers are responding to disruption, reaching new audiences and adapting to the demands of digital formats and multilingual markets.

As a prelude to the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), the conference highlights the emirate’s growing influence in global publishing by bringing together leading voices in publishing and policy to strengthen international dialogue and industry development.

Sector challenges and the pace of change

Mansour Al Hassani, General Coordinator of Professional Conferences at SBA, said the publishing industry continues to evolve rapidly, requiring publishers to remain adaptable and engaged with emerging trends.

He said: “Under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, the Chairperson of Sharjah Book Authority, SBA works to ensure the Publishers Conference continues to reflect the rapid changes shaping the publishing industry. It serves as a dynamic space connecting Arab and international markets and gives emerging publishers and creatives the tools to build a more resilient and forward-looking book industry.”

He added: “The way knowledge is created and shared is evolving in line with advances in global communication, and publishing today reflects that shift. It extends far beyond the written word, with social media platforms reshaping how books are discovered and new printing technologies redefining global distribution. This conference is not only a platform for dialogue and collaboration but also a call for publishers to lead the future of knowledge creation.”

32 workshops, collaboration, and securing copyright deals

This year’s programme includes more than 32 professional workshops designed to encourage collaboration among participants and create opportunities for learning and exchange. The sessions aim to support publishers and literary agents in developing shared strategies for growth and in drawing on specialised expertise to advance the publishing sector.

The Sharjah Publishers Conference 2025 workshops will discuss topics on ethical AI translation and audiobook production, AI strategies for publishers, and selling books to film and TV, all exploring how technology is reshaping publishing, Sustainable Publishing, Publishing Crisis Management, among other topics.

The conference will also facilitate meetings with publishing professionals whose success stories offer valuable lessons for the industry. These sessions will provide a platform to discuss ways to expand operations, build sustainable business models, and strengthen collaboration across the publishing value chain.

Participants will have the opportunity to forge publishing and translation rights deals and explore new areas of cooperation between literary agents. The programme supports the exchange of cultural and literary content across languages and regions while building expertise in rights marketing and sales to ensure mutual benefit for authors, publishers, translators, agents and readers.