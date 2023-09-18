Muscat: With an unfaltering commitment to fostering knowledge sharing, innovation, and advancements in the healthcare industry, the Sultanate of Oman, today, witnessed the commencing of the 12th edition of the Oman Health Exhibition and Conference (OHEC). Held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center in Hall Number 3, the highly-anticipated industry event is scheduled to span three days, concluding on September 20, 2023.

Organised by CONNECT (Oman Exhibitions Organizing Company LLC) in partnership with the Ministry of Health (MOH), OHEC is supported by the Directorate General of Quality Assurance Centre (DGQAC), the Directorate of Private Health Establishment, and the Directorate General of Pharmaceutical Affairs and Drug Control (PADC).

Reflecting on its partnership with OHEC, the Directorate General of Pharmaceutical Affairs and Drug Control, in a statement said, “We are excited to welcome all to Oman Health Exhibition and Conference - Oman's most significant healthcare and medical gathering. As the overseer of pharmaceutical and medical device regulations, we are committed to ensuring the safety, efficacy, and quality of all pharmaceutical products and medical devices available in the Sultanate. Our collaboration with various stakeholders involves diligent supervision of processes and adherence to regulation. We are truly honored to be a part of this event.”

Following the inauguration ceremony, dignitaries were given an insightful tour of the exhibition where they observed cutting-edge innovations and groundbreaking discoveries in the field of healthcare. The exhibition serves as a testament to the industry's commitment to sharing knowledge and accelerating technological progress. As one of the largest and most prominent events dedicated to the sector, OHEC, this year, has attracted over 160 home-grown entrepreneurs and leading international medical institutions from countries such as India, Iran, Malaysia, Thailand, Poland, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, and Lebanon. Revered as an ideal platform for spearheading collaboration, OHEC anticipates hosting more than 6,000 visitors and 800 conference delegate visits.

The three-day event will see a wide array of offerings from top-tier healthcare companies and medical tourism solution providers. This convergence of industry experts presents a unique opportunity for attendees to stay abreast of the latest trends in the industry, network with peers, and forge meaningful collaborations, all in an environment that facilitates the strategic expansion of market reach.

Highlighting the significance of the event to the region’s healthcare industry, Saju George, Managing Director of AlFarsi.me commented, “Oman Health Exhibition & Conference 2023 is a dynamic platform that fosters collaboration among diverse healthcare stakeholders. It brings together medical professionals, hospitals, suppliers, and customers, creating a unified space for knowledge exchange and growth. Over the years, OHEC has consistently provided us with opportunities to forge new customer relationships and strengthen existing ones.”

The Oman Health Conference, co-located at the event, is a vital component of OHEC, poised to stimulate enlightening discussions on a spectrum of pertinent topics. The first day commenced with a keen emphasis on sustainable policy development for improved patient care, innovations in healthcare infrastructure, and the importance of medical education. Panel discussions also delved into insurance nuances while also exploring diverse approaches to healthcare financing.

On day two, coinciding with World Patient Safety Day, attendees will witness the launch of new frameworks of patient engagement in Oman, along with sessions and discussions on the significance of patient and community involvement in healthcare. Finally, day three will highlight the private sector's role in healthcare delivery while also discussing strategies to enhance customer satisfaction by embracing innovation.

Another key highlight at the event was the presence of a VIP Malaysian delegation, led by Mr. Farizal B. Jaafar, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC). In his official address at the event, Mr. Jaafar shared pivotal insights into Malaysia's progressive healthcare reforms and the remarkable advancements within their healthcare sector.

With a continuous focus on improving the quality of care, the healthcare expenditure in Oman is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2027 to reach US$ 6.1 billion, the fastest in the GCC region. In January, Oman’s Ministry of Health launched 19 investment projects, 11 investment opportunities, and 14 empowerment projects to enhance capacity and upgrade the Sultanate’s healthcare sector in line with rising demands. Furthermore, the Omani government is welcoming foreign investment in its burgeoning healthcare sector which also opens doors for new investment prospects due to ongoing and upcoming multi-million-dollar healthcare projects nationwide. In line with the Health Vision 2050, Oman aims to capitalize on these initiatives and collaborate with foreign firms to inject international facilities and expert resources into Oman.

OHEC is free to attend and open to all. To know more, visit https://bit.ly/45ANrka