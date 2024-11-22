Under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, Sharjah is ready to set new milestones in digital transformation and innovation at the 11th edition of the Sharjah International Travel & Tourism Forum (SITTF) scheduled to take place on Monday, November 25th at the Expo Centre Sharjah. The forum unveils a line-up of panels and workshops to explore new technologies, digital innovations, health protocols, and new safety practices in the Travel & Tourism industry.

The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) announces this year’s theme for SITTF as “The Future of Tourism: Digitisation, Health, and Safety” marking Sharjah’s tourism growth, inviting industry experts to witness its innovative ideas, and to partake in discussions shaping the future of tourism.

"The Sharjah International Travel & Tourism Forum is a vital opportunity for us to come together and address the challenges and opportunities facing our industry. This forum represents our commitment to fostering a resilient tourism sector that not only meets the needs of today's travellers but also protects our cultural heritage and environment for future generations. By focusing on the intersection of digitisation, health, and safety, we aim to equip industry decision makers and leaders of influence in the sector with the information, knowledge and expertise necessary to navigate the evolving landscape of tourism to keep pace with its major transformations, creating a safer and more sustainable travel experience for everyone," said HE Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA

Digital Transformation in Tourism

The forum will explore how digital technologies are fundamentally reshaping the tourism industry, with attendees gaining valuable insight into the transformation of consumer behavior driven by digital platforms and the critical role of data-driven decision-making.

His Excellency Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), and HE Basmah Al Mayman, Regional Director for the Middle East, United Nations Tourism, will participate in the first key panel titled “Tourism in the Age of Digital Disruption” sharing Sharjah's smart tourism initiatives that integrate mobile apps and AI to improve visitor services.

Thierry Malleret, distinguished global strategist, economist and co-founder of the Monthly Barometer, will present an insightful presentation titled “Tourism 2030: Balancing innovation, Sustainability and Safety in a Digital World”. Participants will also learn the importance of collaboration among government entities, private sector stakeholders, and technology firms to foster innovation while ensuring sustainable tourism practices.

Navigating Digitisation, Health, and Safety in Tourism

The forum will discuss the role of advanced health technologies in building traveller confidence and maintaining safety standards, with participants delving into how digitisation merges with health and safety protocols in the tourism sector.

As the world moves on from the pandemic, health and safety continue to be critical areas of focus for travellers and destinations. The second key panel moderated by Thierry Malleret titled “Navigating Digitisation, Health, and Safety in Tourism”, will include tourism industry experts alongside fintech and technology leaders Rehan Asad, Thamer Al Harb, Chris Gregory-Pasha, and Karl Tlais, who will discuss how artificial intelligence and machine learning can personalise travel experiences while ensuring compliance with health regulations. Discussions will emphasise the need for cohesive regulatory frameworks that support both digitisation and health standards.

Future-Proofing Tourism with Global Standards

The forum will emphasise the alignment of global health standards with local best practices to ensure traveller safety. Participants will learn about innovations in food safety measures within the hospitality sector that contribute to overall tourism safety.

The third key panel titled “The Future of Safe Tourism: Health Protocols and Best Practices” presented by hospitality experts and health and safety experts Dr. Mariam Al Ali, Bashir Yousif, Judith Ravasingadi, Fadi Masharafie, and Ed Kastli, will explore strategies for building resilience in the tourism sector, focusing on comprehensive assurance and certification practices that can enhance safety standards.

Additional presentations will offer practical insight into the integration of new technologies in shaping future health protocols, ensuring the industry can effectively adapt to potential health crises.

Workshops for Industry Professionals

Complementing the panel discussions, the forum will also host practical workshops on essential aspects of tourism safety and service excellence.

These include:

Food Safety Training in Hospitality – covering safe food handling, outbreak response, and regulatory compliance.

Hospitality and Safety Tourism – emphasising first aid, safety standards, and crisis management in tourism.

Safety Standards of Sharjah Tourism Hotels – the requirements of safety standards at hotels

These workshops aim to equip participants with the tools and knowledge needed to enhance operational standards, protect public health, and ensure guest satisfaction, in addition to training workers in the sector and equipping them with essential skills and relevant general knowledge, to benefit from on both the professional and personal levels.

Keynote Speakers and Special Guests

The forum will feature distinguished speakers, including:

HE Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA)

HE Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq)

HE Basmah Al Mayman, Regional Director for the Middle East, UN Tourism

Event Details:

Date: November 25, 2024

Time: 09:00 AM – 02:30 PM

Location: Sharjah Expo Centre, Hall #5

Website: shf.sharjahtourism.ae

The Sharjah International Travel & Tourism Forum 2024 is an unmissable event for tourism professionals, decision makers and employees in government and private agencies and institutions.

By bringing together insights on technology, health, and safety standards, SCTDA aims to position Sharjah at the forefront of sustainable, safe, and digitally advanced tourism.