United Arab Emirates, Dubai: The Portuguese Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai hold Construction and Building Materials Cluster Seminar today, the event focuses on construction, construction materials and products in general, particularly, in natural stone and ceramics, and organized in partnership with AICCOPN (Association of Civil Construction and Public Works Industry), APCMC (Portuguese Association of Building Materials), APICER (Portuguese Association of Ceramics and Domestic Glass Industries), ANIET (Portuguese Association of Extractive and Manufacturing Industry) and ASSIMAGRA (Portuguese Association of Mineral Resources Industry).

The speakers presentations highlighted the capacities and the expertise of Portuguese companies, as well as the strongest points of our offer, such as the high quality of the products, innovative design, improved technologies and sustainable solutions. All this combined with a very special touch based in tradition and Portuguese culture, where influences brought from secular relations with such diverse people from Africa, America, Arabia, India, Asia and Oceania, gained its presence, and information about internet sites, collective brands and platforms where it´s possible to know more about specific products and companies to do business with, as well as their importance, ambition and quality.

“The objective of our presence in this seminar is to do a brief presentation of the Portuguese construction and real estate sector, to present the Portuguese offer in building materials and our expertise in architecture, engineering and construction, areas where Portugal has real and well differentiated advantages and to promote Portuguese companies and their international positioning in the global markets. This is a very relevant activity for the domestic economy, with a consolidated and vibrant business environment but has, also, a wide and prestigious presence on international markets. Promote the Know-How, competence and prestige of Portuguese companies and paving the way to enhance business partnerships, are primary objectives of this seminar”. Said Sónia Oliveira, Secretary General, AICCOPN

“All over the world, construction is considered fundamental for the economy, competitiveness and job creation and, in Europe, this sector plays a central role in the “Recovery and Resilience Strategy, because it is essential for structural challenges such as climate change and digital transition, youth unemployment, urban regeneration, energy efficiency, mobility and allows to invest today in building a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow. In Portugal, Construction and Real Estate sector represent 16,8% of GDP and 50,3% of total annual investment and it is a main driver of Portuguese economic growth and employment. In recent years Portugal has shown a new approach and a high degree of vitality and creativity in all sectors of the construction materials industry and the building industry. Today, it is well placed to become one of the major global suppliers of these products and services. Indeed, not only in Portugal but in many markets, there many examples of exemplary constructions and works and with Portuguese building materials or Portuguese building companies”. Said José de Matos, General Director, APCMC.

“Our companies are investing in new materials, industrialization, construction 4.0, digitalization and new production processes that are more efficient and incorporate more innovation, added value and technology. Our country has a vast cultural and historical heritage and, consequently, there is a unique capacity to reconcile traditional techniques and materials with the new demands of sustainability and the need to innovate and obtain productivity gains. We use a large variety of materials, either in the structures of buildings, either in insulation, in coverings, or in wellness equipment’s and furniture. Traditionally, we use mainly ceramics, natural stone, wood, cork and plaster in the interior of the buildings. In the exterior we use also ceramics, natural stone and nice ceramic roof tiles in the top of the buildings. In the case of the roofs, we have an increase of green roof systems, with natural products like cork. Metallic construction is also increasing and Portuguese companies have developed systems used in buildings all over the world”. Added Nelson Cristo, International Affairs Director, ASSIMAGRA.

“In terms of natural stone, Portugal is very well known in Middle East, by its differentiated materials and products. Nowadays we placed in 7th on the worldwide trading, which gives us a very special highlight, since a sector in which the size of the territory and access to it can dictate the relevance of the country, being Portugal a small country, having a geological wealth and diversity that allows it to offer quite different materials and products, it is a reason of pride and notoriety. In the natural stone sector, Portugal is also worldwide recognized for its enormous capacity and know-how. Regarding ceramics products, Portugal is also well known in the world. People expect a lot from ceramic products nowadays. we want them to be high-quality, innovative and attractively designed, providing the convenience and comfort needed for all uses. The Portuguese ceramic industry can do it! Not only trying to adapt to trends and environments from many countries, cultures and customs but also respecting worldwide environmental awareness and the rational use of energy resources and raw materials. The products aim to assure sustainability and to increase the Love for Life”. Added Francelina Pinto, General Director, ANIET.

