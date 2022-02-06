Ahmed Mekky: We will support and implement the council's deployment strategy for optical fibers and establish a robust network across the region Cairo, Egypt. February 06, 2022. The Fiber Connect Council MENA has announced the appointment of Eng. Ahmed Mekky, Chairman and CEO of Benya Group, as Chairman of the council for a two-year term, succeeding Mr. Juan Colina. His appointment for this esteemed role, marks the first time an Egyptian assumes this position.

Eng. Mekky has been involved with the council in his capacity as a member of the Board of Directors since 2011, and was nominated for his role as Chairman of the council, in light of his endless contributions to the ICT industry on a global level and particularly for his extensive experience in the field of optical fibers. Through founding Benya Group, a leading conglomerate of corporations catering to several ICT verticals, Eng. Mekky has led his team to achieve record-breaking milestones in the field of technology infrastructure for the region. Benya Cables, a subsidiary of Benya Group, began with ambitious plans to build the region’s largest optical fiber factory, and is now months away from materializing that reality.

Eng. Ahmed Mekky added “Over the last few years, Benya has achieved unprecedented milestones in the in the field of optical fiber expansion in Egypt, all of which have fortified our expertise, aided in establishing a conceptual framework to achieve tremendous success across the region, brought Benya one step closer to realizing its ultimate goal of launching an optical fiber production plant to cater to the regions needs, and simultaneously further prepared me for this challenging role”.

Fiber Connect Council MENA has a mandate to exponentially increase the deployment of high-speed fiber networks, to connect consumers, businesses, governments and organizations, with the products and services needed to enhance quality of life, make a sustainable impact on the environment, boost business competition and develop apps to ultimately transform the way people live and businesses operate. The Council’s Board of Directors is comprised of a notable cohort of member organizations such as Corning, Prysmian MEFC, OFS, Etisalat, and Oman Broadband. The board was formed in 2011 as an initiative launched by the founding members, and since inception, now boasts a member and partner count over 50 prominent industry leaders.

Eng. Ahmed Mekky, Chairman and CEO of Benya Group, stated that his new post is a significant responsibility, one which he humbly and enthusiastically accepts, reiterating his commitment to fulfil the Council's goal of extending optical fiber connectivity in the region, a vision that though will require a great deal of effort to achieve, is a challenge which will entail a great deal of reward for the entire region. Eng. Mekky is optimistic in his ability to accomplish the goals and ambitious strategies set forth by the Council during his tenure in this role and expressed his pride in becoming the first Egyptian to hold this position.

Kholoud Al-Dergham, Director General of Fiber Optic Connect Council MENA, welcomed the appointment of Eng. Ahmed Mekky as the Council's new Chairman, highlighting “his expert record and experience in this field as invaluable assets to the Council, as well as a unique opportunity to invest that kind of experience, to accomplish the council's objectives to expand the use of fiber optics”. She also added, that “Eng. Mekky is among the most renowned vibrant leaders in the field of technological infrastructure, and under his leadership, Benya Group was able to make great strides in expanding the fiber-optic network in Egypt”, finally wishing him well in his new mission.

Eng. Ahmed Mekky is one of the most influential and prominent leaders in the ICT sector. In 2017, he founded Benya Group, formerly known as "Fiber Misr Systems," and its affiliates with the goal of accelerating the Middle East and Africa's digital transformation. Prior to that, he launched Gulf Bridge International (GBI) in 2008 to build and operate the first underwater cable network, stretching over 40,000 kilometers and connecting 25 nations. In 2011, he was appointed to the SAMENA Council's Telecommunications Committee, and was selected on the Board of Governors (PTC). Eng. Mekky has received various honors in recent years, including the "Telecom Review" award for best CEO in the area of enterprises offering services in telecom infrastructure for three consecutive years (2019, 2020 and 2021)

About Benya Group:

"Benya Group" is the largest provider of digital solutions and ICT infrastructure in Egypt and the Middle East. The company provides a wide range of products, services, and digital solutions through its subsidiaries in several ICT sectors, including telecommunications services, cloud and security solutions, hyperscale data centers, manufacturing technology-based solutions, and systems integration. "Benya Group" has developed a robust reputation as a major enabler of digital transformation through its current range of service offerings and significant development plans to deliver a holistic ICT value chain.

