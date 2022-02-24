Abu Dhabi, UAE: Elite Agro (EAG), a leading UAE producer and distributor of fresh produce, is expanding its range of locally-grown, high-demand crops by growing raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries for the first time at their Al Foah farm.

Under Berry World’s license, EAG is now producing a range of premium berry varieties at their local farm in Al Ain, including “Diamond Jubilee” raspberries and “Midnight” blackberries. They are also introducing three premium strawberry varieties called “Florida Beauty”, “San Andrea”, and “Sensation”. The all-new berry range will be available in retail stores in the coming weeks under the newly-launched “Elite Berry” brand.

By introducing raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries to the UAE for the first time, EAG aims to exponentially reduce farm-to-shelf delivery times, making high quality produce that stays fresh for longer more accessible to their customers.

“As part of our commitment to deliver the freshest farm produce to our customers, we’re expanding our range of high-quality crops to include three new types of berries. We’re proud to be the UAE’s only producer of locally-grown blueberries, and we’re confident that this expansion will open even more opportunities to achieve greater success in sustainable farming, in line with the UAE’s food security strategy,” said Ian Summerfield, Elite Agro CEO.

The berry saplings were first planted in November 2021 at EAG’s Al Foah farm. Equipped with state-of-the-art automated and sustainable technologies and solutions, the farm’s raspberry production area is now 1.8 hectares with an average of 18,500 stems per hectare and is expected to yield 18 tons of raspberries per hectare. Meanwhile, the blackberry production area is 1.2 hectares with an average of 30,000 stems per hectare and is expected to yield 20 tons per hectare.

In a country dominated by deserts, the berries are grown in temperature-controlled greenhouses with advanced micro irrigation through a drip system that combines specific levels of water with a unique combination of nutrients. Grown in a soilless medium that combines coco peat, perlite and other substances, each plant is nurtured by regular analysis and is naturally pollinated by EAG’s family of lovable and very helpful bumblebees to ensure optimum yields.

Additionally, the farm employs a two-hand touch approach – which means no one touches the berries after the picker and before the consumer – with only an efficient packing and delivery process in between. Using this method, Elite Agro ensures minimal damage and optimal hygiene in their berries.

Customers can buy “Elite Berry” Blueberries, Raspberries, Blackberries, and Strawberries direct from leading retailers including Spinneys and Carrefour, or order them online at the award-winning fresh food delivery platform, farmbox.ae. They are also supplied to the market through EAG’s high-quality fresh produce commercial arm and distributor, Elite Global Fresh Trading.

EAG is the the UAE’s only producer of locally-grown blueberries. Through the expertise they gained from operating over 30+ local and international farms, they have a successful track record of growing and supplying premium berries to the local market, amongst other fresh produce such as their local dairy brand, Marmum. The addition of exclusive raspberry, blackberry, and strawberry varieties strengthens EAG’s position as a key player in the food and agriculture industry to meet increasing local demand for ‘superfoods’.

Elite Global Fresh Trading

Elite Global Fresh Trading (EGFT) is a leading producer and trader of sustainably-grown, premium quality farm fresh produce with full-scale, in-house operations, from their future-ready farms across the UAE, Asia, Africa, and Europe, to their own end-to-end supply chain network. As a subsidiary of the agriculture division of Yas Holding, EGFT leverages on its knowledge and expertise in large-scale farming solutions, farm management services, and farming construction services. EGFT supports local food security by growing, sourcing, and importing the freshest farm produce and is the exclusive distributor of Elite Fresh, Elite Berry, and Elite Dates.

Elite Fresh

Elite Fresh is the UAE’s premium brand of high-quality, farm fresh fruit and vegetables, sustainably grown from our 30+ farms across the UAE, Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The producer of UAE’s only locally-grown blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries, Elite Fresh operates one of the largest greenhouse farms at Al Foah, Al Ain, growing exclusive berry varieties from Australia in a climate-controlled environment enabled by technology-based solutions to optimise crop yield and quality. Elite Fresh is a subsdiary of Yas Holding’s agriculture division and leverages on its knowledge and expertise in large-scale farming solutions, farm management services, and farming construction services. Elite Fresh, along with Elite Berry and Elite Dates, are widely available in leading retailers including Carrefour, Spinneys, and www.farmbox.ae

About Elite Agro

Elite Agro (EAG) is a leading international producer and distributor of fresh produce with a well-established business presence across the UAE, GCC, Serbia, Mauritania, Ethiopia, and Morocco. Their diverse range of fresh produce, grown and produced from over thirty farms and across thousands of hectares of land, includes forages, wheat, vegetables, fruit, dairy, chicken, flowers, olive oil, and honey.

EAG’s primary objective is to provide high-quality, affordable, and reliable sources of fresh, locally-grown produce for its customers whilst playing a vital role in food security through the efficient use of natural resources. By combining modern science with a respect for nature and biodiversity, Elite Agro ensures healthy farming is at the heart of its trusted fresh food operations.

As part of the prominent UAE-headquartered investment group Yas Holding LLC, Elite Agro also provides large-scale farming solutions, farm management services, and farming construction services to clients who seek opportunities in agriculture, in addition to owning the well-renowned Marmum Dairy in the UAE.

Website: http://www.eag.ae/

About Yas Holding LLC

Yas Holding is a UAE-headquartered investment company with a multi-business portfolio spanning nine sectors, 7500 employees, and 60 operating subsidiaries. The Group is in growth mode, expanding business interests in agriculture, food, healthcare, education, aviation, real estate, FMCG, technology and services across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Website: http://www.yasholding.ae/

