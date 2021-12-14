Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Elisa Ruggeri, Co-founder, and CEO of MATI Consult, a multi-award-winning service-oriented firm with headquarters in Dubai, is changing the construction and architectural industry in the Middle East with world-class sustainable solutions and structures made of Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) and new concepts of modular construction. The visionary female entrepreneur owns the first firm to introduce this reliable and durable material to the region, setting new rules of sustainable development.

Established in Dubai in 2014, MATI Consult offers project and business consultancies,

and has successfully managed an array of projects across the region, including their latest major activity at Expo2020, where MATI has secured the implementation of 12 pavilions. By providing sustainable construction, consulting services, and management services for a number of Expo 2020 Pavilions, Elisa has been at the forefront of introducing the game-changing material, CLT, into the Middle East, and has successfully managed the importation and usage of this material in the structuring of 4 different pavilions.

Developed in Europe in the 1990s, CLT is an engineered wood panel typically consisting of three, five, or seven layers of dimensional lumber and provides outstanding architectural qualities. CLT is a viable alternative to concrete, masonry, or steel, and a resilient material that will withstand all weather conditions without collapsing or catching fire at high temperatures, providing the best thermal insulation. Furthermore, CLT is fully sustainable as It doesn't require the burning of fossil fuels during its production, and all cut-down trees are then replanted within certified forests.

"Winning trust in the local market and breaking the barriers of skepticism was nothing short of hard work and deep knowledge of CLT" - stated Elisa Ruggeri. "Clients were always doubtful about the use of CLT, as they considered it to be an unreliable material that can collapse or easily catch fire at high temperatures," - continued Ms. Ruggeri. "One of my core missions is to debunk these beliefs. Timber might change color with age but will never collapse. Think of Venice, which was built hundreds of years ago out of wood, over water, and is still standing."

Aside from Expo, MATI Consult is continuously partnering with suppliers that contribute towards a lighter environmental footprint and believe in CLT becoming the future of buildings all over the world.

"MATI was a pioneer in promoting CLT in the UAE, and Expo was the perfect stage to showcase these materials, but we will definitely not stop here” - added Elisa.

Ms. Ruggeri's acumen for CLT is elevating architectural standards in the region, and she is determined to continue to establish the use of this material in the Middle East for the projects to come.

About MATI Consult

MATI Consult is a service-oriented firm with headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, that offers tangible business opportunities and consultancies and a wide range of solutions related to business setup, business development, project management, and full operations support for small, medium, and large companies both local and international.

MATI provides a steady platform for companies wishing to establish and grow their business in the United Arab Emirates and the MENA Region.

MATI adopts a dynamic and innovative approach to meet the expectations of its clients by driving them to success and building solid long-term partnerships within the UAE and across the MENA region.

The company has developed expertise in guiding our customers to successfully align with the governmental procedures, regional customs, and market opportunities by providing the best approach in interacting with the local culture and local mentality. MATI is on a path of continuous growth and expanding the scope of its activities.

MATI is committed to creating a stable path to success for all our clients by providing smart and professional support, respecting the highest standard of excellence, innovation, reliability, integrity, and corporate governance.

Learn more about MATI Consult by visiting: https://www.maticonsult.com/

