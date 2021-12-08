Customers can share their experiences and connect with others through the fastest 5G network in UAE

Dubai, UAE : du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has announced that its next-generation 5G network, the fastest in the UAE, will ensure people are seamlessly connected aboard Ain Dubai, that world’s largest and tallest observation wheel by Dubai Holding. Standing at over 250 meters tall, Ain Dubai is the latest landmark to join Dubai's skyline of record-breaking attractions. Offering unique views of the city’s iconic landmarks from indoor, air-conditioned cabins, du’s network will further enhance experiences for countless guests.

