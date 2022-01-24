GOI Rolls is the UAE’s first restaurant to innovate in the WEB3 F&B space by launching NFT collections of their mouthwatering summer rolls. With every NFT minted, you can redeem half of its value for real food at their Kiosk in Jumeirah.

The project has received an overwhelming response from UAE’s Crypto & Web3 community and foodies across the Emirates.

All NFTS are minted on the polygon blockchain and available for purchase on the opensea.io NFT marketplace. The prices are determined based on a rarity scale which is determined from the elements in the artwork such as background colour and intricacy of the design.

Since the day GOI launched their Vietnamese rice paper rolls, it was quickly labeled as food that “looks too good to eat” a feast for the eyes! Since then, GOI has become synonymous with “Edible Art” so the team behind GOI (also Crypto enthusiasts) decided to launch the GOI NFT Club which is a membership club earned through NFT ownership.

We were humbled by the response from our loyal guests so with their support we decided to launch the GOI NFT Club which is the first of its kind focused around utility which is the ability to redeem part of the NFT value for free food!

We’ve been keeping an eye on how Web3 x F&B is evolving and always want to lead the way with F&B innovation. Web3 dining is a fascinating space.

The membership to the GOI NFT Club is automatic upon NFT purchase at OpenSea.io and becomes an asset to the token holder, which can later be sold or transferred to others on the secondary market. By utilizing NFTs we create a loyal, member-community which will allow us to deliver exceptional and sustainable cuisine for years to come. Said Hayder Al Nashie the GM of GOI & Dash Hospitality Group. Pictured here.

GOI is a Vietnamese fusion food concept created to offer fresh, healthy food, exploding with gourmet flavours at affordable prices. The summer rolls have their own funky names and personalities which can be viewed on the NFTs so members can relate to them.

Launched by a group of quality food lovers and Dash Hospitality, the concept started out as delivery only but after huge demand they opened a kiosk for dine-in or takeout, conveniently located inside Ripe Market – Academy Park on Umm Suqeium Road.

The GOI menu is specialized in gourmet rice paper rolls but they also have many other Vietnamese delicacies including PHO, GOiyoza and Bao Buns. The selection of dips is endless with chef recommendations to pair with every roll. Vegan? They’ve got you covered with both vegan and vegetarian options on the menu.

The team at GOI prides itself on their sustainable packaging which is 100% biodegradable and compostable including the delivery boxes, bags and dip containers which are made from sugarcane pulp. The packaging is out of this world, with every detail thought about from the sliding tray boxes to the colorful branding.

Grab your NFT and club membership at goirolls.com or if you’re craving some Vietnamese you can order from your favorite delivery apps but the best place to enjoy their delicacies is at the GOI kiosk in Jumeirah @GoiGourmet

-Ends-

About the Company:

Founded in 2020, GOI Rolls is a UAE registered company with a central kitchen inside UniQitchen - Dubai Silicon Oasis and has a dine-in Kiosk inside Ripe Market – academy park. UniQitchen is a state-of-the-art cloud kitchen facility owned and managed by Dash Hospitality Group the franchise owners of Coffee Planet Cafes, I am Doner Kebab and other restaurant brands.

Goi Rolls Linkedin Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/company/77070277/admin/

Dash Hospitality Linkedin Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dash-hospitality-group/

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022