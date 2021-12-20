PHOTO
Dubai, UAE: In line with its commitment to the safety of customers using liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Dubai, the Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products Trading, under the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, conducted joint inspection campaigns on LPG cylinder distribution vehicles in different areas of Dubai. This was to regulate the circulation and distribution of LPG cylinders, while ensuring the highest safety and security standards.
After the inspections, several companies were suspended for violating the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy Directive number 3 of 2021 on the regulation of LPG trading in Dubai. A number of vehicles were seized for circulating LPG cylinders without a valid permit from the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, possession of LPG cylinders that do not conform to the UAE-approved specifications, and possession of forged seals of approved filling plants in Dubai.
“The main objective of issuing Directive number 3 of 2021 is to outline the regulatory framework, strategies and regulations for trading in LPG and its derivatives in Dubai, in accordance with the highest international standards in this area. We also regulate business practices and implement the highest international safety and security standards. We aim to ensure transportation, storage and distribution of LPG according to the approved criteria in the UAE,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.
Al Tayer highlighted the importance of the inspection campaigns in collaboration with the competent authorities to protect customers and individuals from violations in this vital and essential sector.
“We thank all authorities involved in the inspection campaigns, including Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority, the Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Civil Defence, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Emirates Gas, Emarat, and ADNOC,” said HE Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.
To ensure that LPG cylinders comply with the rules and regulations, consumers are encouraged to request a receipt when buying LPG cylinders and check the seal on top of the LPG cylinder valve to ensure that the cylinder is safely filled with the correct LPG product by a Dubai-licensed filling plant.
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.