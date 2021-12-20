Dubai, UAE: In line with its commitment to the safety of customers using liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Dubai, the Dubai Regulatory Committee for Petroleum Products Trading, under the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, conducted joint inspection campaigns on LPG cylinder distribution vehicles in different areas of Dubai. This was to regulate the circulation and distribution of LPG cylinders, while ensuring the highest safety and security standards.

After the inspections, several companies were suspended for violating the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy Directive number 3 of 2021 on the regulation of LPG trading in Dubai. A number of vehicles were seized for circulating LPG cylinders without a valid permit from the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, possession of LPG cylinders that do not conform to the UAE-approved specifications, and possession of forged seals of approved filling plants in Dubai.

“The main objective of issuing Directive number 3 of 2021 is to outline the regulatory framework, strategies and regulations for trading in LPG and its derivatives in Dubai, in accordance with the highest international standards in this area. We also regulate business practices and implement the highest international safety and security standards. We aim to ensure transportation, storage and distribution of LPG according to the approved criteria in the UAE,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

Al Tayer highlighted the importance of the inspection campaigns in collaboration with the competent authorities to protect customers and individuals from violations in this vital and essential sector.

“We thank all authorities involved in the inspection campaigns, including Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority, the Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Civil Defence, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Emirates Gas, Emarat, and ADNOC,” said HE Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

To ensure that LPG cylinders comply with the rules and regulations, consumers are encouraged to request a receipt when buying LPG cylinders and check the seal on top of the LPG cylinder valve to ensure that the cylinder is safely filled with the correct LPG product by a Dubai-licensed filling plant.

