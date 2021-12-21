PHOTO
Dubai, UAE: Dubai Government Workshop (DGW) won several specialized awards in recognition of its outstanding performance in the automotive services sector at the Automechanika Dubai Awards 2021. The event, organized by Messe Frankfurt Middle East, was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre to felicitate individuals, organizations and products that have contributed to fostering excellence in the automotive aftermarket and services.
DGW was commended in four categories: "Sustainability," "Best Workshop 2021 - Public Sector", "Bodyshop of the year - Public Sector," and “Best Director of the Year 2021 within the Public Sector." The esteemed and distinguished jury evaluated numerous nominations and hailed DGW as a winner. DGW received the awards in the presence of prominent entities, private sector representatives, and regional leaders within the automotive services sector.
H.E. Fahad Ahmed AlRaeesi CEO of DGW, said: "These highly-coveted commendations from Automechanika Dubai reaffirm DGW’s leadership in the automotive services, repair, and maintenance sector. We want to extend our gratitude to the organizers of the Automechanika Dubai Awards and the jury for their confidence in us. Highlighting success stories and experiences in this sector through initiatives such as these contributes to further enhancing the fleet repair and maintenance sector."
"This latest achievement provides us with more motivation to further develop our services and improve the efficiency of our operations. It also strengthens DGW’s position as the leading provider of support and repair services for the Dubai government's fleet of vehicles, through an integrated system of solutions using state-of-the-art technology innovations and according to the highest quality standards," AlRaeesi added.
Automechanika Dubai Awards 2021 is the biggest event of its kind in the Middle East and Africa within the automotive services sector. It gives away 19 awards in three main categories: service providers, individuals and products, and training, honoring and celebrating the best performing entities in this sector.
© Press Release 2021
