Dubai, UAE: Following the successful launch of the IMAGINE show ‘Salamat’ by Nancy Ajram, Dubai Festival City Mall has unveiled another surprise for visitors. Opening with a grand orchestra performance, popular Spanish opera Carmen is set to arrive on Festival Bay on February 18 at 7.30pm, in another brand-new IMAGINE. Telling a 360-degree story across the skyline, music, laser projections and water will dazzle audiences in a spectacular overture of the Georges Bizet tale.

The IMAGINE launch, which coincides with the 1875 anniversary of the Carmen staging in Paris’ Opéra-Comique, will open with the first production of its kind to ever precede an IMAGINE show. Sixteen musicians forming a dazzling orchestra are set to perform two, 25-minute sets of popular classical and pop melodies. The spectacle is to be followed by the members’ live rendition of the Carmen overture played alongside the largest permanent projection mapping in the world IMAGINE at 8.30pm.

Hayssam Hajjar, General Manager of Dubai Festival City Mall said: “The new IMAGINE show is a wonderful addition to the global attraction’s offering. Our visitors will be amazed at how technology paired with the opera production Carmen can create an entirely new dimension of entertainment. We are delighted to introduce the new show to the Dubai Festival City IMAGINE repertoire and hope that mallgoers will immerse themselves in the world-famous Prosper Merimee novella-inspired Carmen.”

Carmen is an opera by French composer Georges Bizet, which tells the story of a Spanish gypsy who is unscrupulous in matters of the law and of the heart. Set in Spain, the production is a classic romance with elements such as flamenco and bull fighting, previously adapted into numerous versions for audiences across the world. Popular culture has referenced Carmen in a variety of nods to the Bizet masterpiece in movies such as The Muppets and Up! – a Pixar animated film.

Dubai Festival City Mall has recently unveiled the IMAGINE show ‘Salamat’ in attendance of Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram. Held in collaboration with popular music streaming platform Anghami, the launch saw hundreds of eager visitors rush to Festival Bay to watch the Arab pop star’s reveal of the display, which draws inspiration from the original video with synchronised fountain choreography.

About Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall is one of the major shopping destinations in Dubai and the super-regional flagship mall in the Al-Futtaim Malls portfolio. With over 400 outlets, the mall is home to IKEA, renowned fashion brands like Zara, H&M, Marks & Spencer, Nike, Adidas and more.

The dining destination offers iconic waterfront dining on Festival Bay and comprises 50 restaurants and cafés and the largest food court in Dubai. The mall was the first to bring F&B concepts such as Origami, Oporto, Sugar Factory, Tortilla, a brand-new Rainforest Café, and the Middle East’s only Hard Rock Café to Dubai. The entertainment venue is also home to a 7-star 18-Screen Novo Cinema with 4D IMAX, Fabyland, a 70,000 sq. ft. family entertainment centre, the world-first BOUNCE-X trampoline park and the record-breaking, global attraction IMAGINE.

www.dubaifestivalcitymall.com

