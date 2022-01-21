PHOTO
- As traffic demands continue to surge, achieving sustainability with energy efficiency in 5G networks become necessary
Dubai, UAE: Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), has partnered with du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) to deliver its latest generation of 5G radio solutions as part of du’s network. The strategic partnership aims to reduce network energy consumption while du continues to deploy 5G aggressively in the UAE.
This collaboration is part of du’s plan to simplify network rollout and efficiently manage the expected growth in data traffic over its 5G network and is aligned with the UAE’s long-term sustainability strategy. As part of this partnership, Ericsson demonstrated reduced power consumption benefits using its ultralight Massive MIMO radios. This will also allow du to leverage their 5G spectral assets to roll out services quickly, efficiently, and deliver 5G user experiences for subscribers
Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer, du says: “At du, we seek to build modern networks that bring about positive transformations in sustainability and in enhancing the efficiency of operations, to meet the demands of our customers at present and in the future. Network modernization meets the long-term strategic goals of reducing the carbon footprint and implementing the best practices in sustainability through deploying modern technological features that meet the highest standards of sustainability in various operational aspects. Our cooperation with Ericsson to deploy 5G MIMO and RAN solutions is a new step in the endless efforts to achieve the ambitions and goals for the future, as well as embodying the aspirations to enhance the sustainability of operational operations. This is achieved by modernizing the infrastructure to ensure the provision of higher capacity for the network and reducing the carbon footprint. We are confident that in cooperating with Ericsson, we will be able to bring about significant qualitative improvements and positive transformations of the network operations, thereby supporting the UAE vision towards a more sustainable future.”
Wojciech Bajda, Vice President and Head of Gulf Council Countries at Ericsson Middle East and Africa says: “With sustainability being at the core of our purpose, we constantly strive to develop products and solutions that meet exceptional network standards and at the same time lowers power consumption. Our industry-leading lightweight and energy-efficient 5G products and solutions will massively help du meet the surge in traffic demands while simultaneously achieving sustainability with energy efficiency on their 5G networks.”
Ericsson’s 5G solutions will not only help du overcome the deployment challenges of 5G like power consumption increase and tower loading but also ensure its network is ready to support the influx of devices, data and technologies as the UAE enters the digital age.
