Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Direct Trading Technologies, a globally regulated and a globally recognized leader with more than 20 years of proven track record and successful experience in the financial markets industry, today announced it will be the Diamond sponsor of the Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2022, set to take place February 16-17 at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Center.

Direct Trading Technologies will showcase its end-to-end trading solutions as well as offer free financial consultancy to summit attendees and introduce them to extraordinary trading opportunities at its booth, No. 26.

“We are always pleased to engage with forex traders and enthusiasts from around the world,” commented Walid Ead, Direct Trading Technologies Managing Partner. “We understand trading in the forex market can be challenging for beginners as well as the most experienced traders, and that’s why the Forex Traders Summit Dubai represents the ideal platform for us to share our knowledge and our solutions to help traders maximize their chances of potential success.”

He added, “Over the years, we have worked diligently to set the bar as a transparent and trusted financial broker and our clients can attest to that. We are also constantly on an expansion mission and last year, we more than tripled our investments and team in the region and across the world.”

Direct Trading Technologies spans across 11 offices and has been the trusted financial partner to thousands of traders worldwide. With its competitive offerings and exceptional educational and trading tools, combined with its world-class products and unparalleled 24/7 multilingual customer support, Direct Trading Technologies has been instrumental in supporting beginner and experienced traders grab the best market opportunities.

About Direct Trading Technologies

Direct Trading Technologies is a globally regulated and a globally recognized financial leader, with more than 20 years of proven track record and successful experience in the financial markets industry. With a 100-strong team spanning across 11 offices, Direct TT is the trusted financial partner, providing thousands of traders with the ultimate trading experience and a smooth-sailing journey to success.

www.dttuae.com

