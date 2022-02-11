PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Direct Trading Technologies, a globally regulated and a globally recognized leader with more than 20 years of proven track record and successful experience in the financial markets industry, today announced it will be the Diamond sponsor of the Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2022, set to take place February 16-17 at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Center.
Direct Trading Technologies will showcase its end-to-end trading solutions as well as offer free financial consultancy to summit attendees and introduce them to extraordinary trading opportunities at its booth, No. 26.
“We are always pleased to engage with forex traders and enthusiasts from around the world,” commented Walid Ead, Direct Trading Technologies Managing Partner. “We understand trading in the forex market can be challenging for beginners as well as the most experienced traders, and that’s why the Forex Traders Summit Dubai represents the ideal platform for us to share our knowledge and our solutions to help traders maximize their chances of potential success.”
He added, “Over the years, we have worked diligently to set the bar as a transparent and trusted financial broker and our clients can attest to that. We are also constantly on an expansion mission and last year, we more than tripled our investments and team in the region and across the world.”
Direct Trading Technologies spans across 11 offices and has been the trusted financial partner to thousands of traders worldwide. With its competitive offerings and exceptional educational and trading tools, combined with its world-class products and unparalleled 24/7 multilingual customer support, Direct Trading Technologies has been instrumental in supporting beginner and experienced traders grab the best market opportunities.
-Ends-
About Direct Trading Technologies
Direct Trading Technologies is a globally regulated and a globally recognized financial leader, with more than 20 years of proven track record and successful experience in the financial markets industry. With a 100-strong team spanning across 11 offices, Direct TT is the trusted financial partner, providing thousands of traders with the ultimate trading experience and a smooth-sailing journey to success.
www.dttuae.com
For press inquiries, please contact:
Mohamad Kharroubi
m.kharroubi@globaldtt.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.