The Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) signed a strategic cooperation agreement today. The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation in data and information governance and the facilitatation of knowledge exchange, as well as sharing of industry knowledge and insights, and consultation across areas in which both parties are active. The agreement was signed by His Excellency the President of KACST, Dr. Munir M. Eldesouki, and Mr. Jerry Inzerillo, the CEO of DGDA.

As part of the agreementDGDA and KACST will explore joint research projects, as well as cooperate on on aerial photography, three-dimensional (3D) imaging, and radar scanning efforts to improve understanding of the buried and subterranean areas within DGDA’s supervisory area, focusing specifically on artifacts of the early Saudi states. The agreement will also see collaboration in advanced material technologies and automated building systems supporting DGDA in managing its supervisory area better.

According to Mr. Inzerillo, this agreement opens the doors on a new world that has potentially remained buried for centuries, and could help expand and improve our understanding of different aspects of the area. This is especially important given DGDA’s mandate and focus on not only improving the quality of life for citizens, residents and visitors today and in the future, but also preserving the history, heritage and culture of Diriyah.

For his part, Eldesouki stressed that KACST actively builds partnerships with the public, private and non-profit sectors to ensure the application of scientific and technical outputs and achieve the leadership's aspirations in the transformation of an innovation-based economy, to serve the development projects and work that the Diriyah Gate Development Authority is undertaking, in a way that contributes to preserving the historical and cultural heritage of Diriyah and applying higher Sustainability standards in light of the Kingdom's 2030 vision.

About Diriyah

Diriyah is set to become Saudi Arabia's foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. As part of the Kingdom's 2030 Vision, seven square kilometres of Diriyah will be transformed into one of the world's foremost historic tourism destinations.Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of Riyadh's city centre. It is recognised as a symbolic centre of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the first Saudi Arabian state in 1727. As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah will be designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created in an authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past. Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognised as one of the world's foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is today set to become one of the nation's must-see historic destinations. With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, Diriyah will be enriched by entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential and workplace offerings. On completion, it will be home to a population of 100,000 residents, workers, students and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia. The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office and residential areas, including 38 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart and over 100 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace will soon be home to Riyadh's new premium dining hub, enjoying uninterrupted views of At-Turaif; and the 141-key SamhanHeritage Hotel. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometre space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues; places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful wadi surroundings.

About Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA)

Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) was established in July 2017 to preserve Diriyah's history, celebrate its community and develop the historic UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif into one of the world's greatest gathering places at the heart of Saudi Arabian culture and heritage. We are focused on the protection and preservation of the Kingdom's history including the stories of our forefathers as well as our physical heritage. In line with design, development, and preservation standards, DGDA will create an environment that enhances Diriyah's historic, national and international relevance including the preservation of At-Turaif. DGDA is transforming Diriyah into one of the region's foremost destinations for cultural knowledge-sharing activities and international events. We aspire to develop Diriyah into a global gathering place by creating rich experiences that narrate the stories of our history, instilling a sense of Saudi Arabian pride and creating globally renowned destinations and landmarks. The Authority is ensuring Diriyah's cultural landmarks are complemented by leading hospitality brands, fine dining experiences and world-class retail offerings. We are devoted to enabling the people of Diriyah to achieve their goals. DGDA will celebrate the local community, showing social, cultural and historical achievements, connecting with the roots of the Saudi state and creating solid foundations on which to build the best possible future for the community. DGDA works alongside Diriyah's executive bodies, as the primary regulator for the supervisory area (190sqkm) and will exercise best practice in Land Management and Building Permit and License issuance and oversight.

