Desert Control is pioneering the development and deployment of liquid natural clay (LNC), an innovation with the ability to turn desert sand into fertile soil in less than seven hours.

Desert Control’s solution turns clay into a liquid almost as thin as water. The LNC compound, which contains no chemicals, can easily be sprayed onto degraded agricultural land, sandy soil, and green landscapes challenged by droughts to ensure the soil can retain water. The compound creates a 40-60-centimeter deep layer that retains water and nutrients like a sponge. As a result, mineral-deficient land can be given a new life and drought resilience.

Desert Control was founded in Norway and established its business in the UAE in 2018 to specialize in climate-smart Agri-tech solutions to combat desertification, soil degradation, and water scarcity. Its patented Liquid Natural Clay (LNC) enables sustainable ecosystem management by restoring and protecting soil’s ability to preserve water and increase yields for agriculture, forests, and green landscapes. Recently the company announced a strategic partnership with Mawarid Holding Investment in Abu Dhabi for the Middle East. The company is further executing its expansion plans for the United States.

Michael Davidson, Ph.D., joins Desert Control as CEO of Desert Control Americas Inc.

In December 2021, Desert Control Americas was established to bring LNC to the U.S. to combat water scarcity and enable climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable ecosystem management in states like California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas.

Michael Davidson joins as CEO of Desert Control Americas Inc. to spearhead the company’s mission in the U.S. as of January 6, 2022. His first weeks are spent at the group headquarter in Norway and visiting the company’s operation in the United Arab Emirates.

Michael Davidson has 30 years of experience within the agriculture sector in the U.S. with a track record that includes senior leadership positions for start-up companies as well as growing established organizations in the agricultural industry with a focus on irrigation solutions and water management. He also built a consultancy firm specializing in Climate-Smart Agriculture and has served as a consultant and advisor to organizations such as the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank, the Sustainable Trade Initiative, the Inter-American Development Bank, and a host of NGOs.

Davidson’s educational background includes a B.A. in Business, a Master of Public Administration focused on Water Resource Management from California State University, and a Ph.D. in Public Policy focused on Climate-Smart Agriculture from Claremont Graduate University in California.

Michael spent 16 years as a field crop and irrigation manager at a 1,200-acre farm at a young age. This sparked his passion for agriculture. His career has since been motivated by a desire to help farmers achieve long-term prosperity in harmony with nature.

Desert Control’s vision: Making Earth Green Again is a perfect match for Michael’s experience, passion, and vision, says Ole Kristian Sivertsen, President and Group CEO of Desert Control.

The mission to combat soil degradation and drought in the U.S. starts in Yuma, Arizona.

The University of Arizona collaborates with Desert Control to advance solutions to improve soil health and drought resilience. In February 2022, the first pilot project and feasibility study on liquid natural clay for American soils will launch at the University’s Cooperative Extension in Yuma, Arizona. A variety of water-thirsty crops will be grown in highly sandy soils treated with Desert Control’s liquid natural clay to document its impact as a solution for climate-smart and drought-resilient agriculture.

International Center for Biosaline Agriculture in Dubai has, during 2019 and 2020, documented up to 50% water savings and increased crop yields of up to 62% as a result of liquid natural clay treatment for desert soils in the United Arab Emirates. The liquid natural clay is now being adapted to conditions of American sandy soils, and the project with the University of Arizona in Yuma aims to arm farmers and landowners with fact-based information on the impact of LNC in the U.S. and how the solution can be implemented to combat land degradation, desertification, and water scarcity.

“The project in Arizona is a unique opportunity to build bridges and accelerate initiatives for climate-smart agriculture between the United States and the United Arab Emirates at the forefront of enabling water and food security, says Ole Kristian Sivertsen, President and Group CEO at Desert Control, who started their R&D initiatives in the UAE in 2018.”

The partners of the Yuma project believe the outcomes will be of significant value for initiatives such as the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate). AIM is a joint initiative by the United States and the United Arab Emirates to address climate change by uniting participants to significantly increase investment in climate-smart innovation, research, and development (R&D) in the global agriculture sector.

The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate) has already mobilized $4 billion of increased investment to enhance resilience to climate change.

Investments in agricultural innovation and R&D can enhance existing approaches and deliver new ways to sustainably increase agricultural productivity, improve livelihoods, conserve nature and biodiversity, and adapt and build resilience to climate change, all while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and sequestering carbon.

