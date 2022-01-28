Pass rates have been announced to ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) students who sat their exams in December 2021.

119,688 entered for the December sitting, which saw 145,692 exams completed. A total of 4,288 students completed their final exams to become ACCA Affiliates. In the face of the continued pandemic, ACCA also offered remotely invigilated exams to 9,809 students across numerous jurisdictions.

Commenting on the results, Alan Hatfield, executive director – content, quality and innovation said: ‘These are a solid set of results to round off the 2021 exam sessions. Last year, and as the pandemic continued, we issued over 476,600 results in total. And over this time, our students have shown immense resilience and determination to continue with their journey to become ACCA members.

‘We encourage students to make use of the extensive range of ACCA learning support, which includes detailed examiners’ reports, as well as expert tutor webinars, videos and podcasts that highlight important exam techniques and tips for success. We also continue to urge our students to use the ACCA exam Practice Platform, a free resource allowing them to practise questions and attempt mock exams with software that simulates the real exam platform. Accompanying the platform are guides to self-marking and debrief resources, to help students and tutors better understand performance. Pass rates remain up to 20% better for students who use the platform.

‘Our advice after exam results days is to reflect on next steps and our website has advice on this, alongside other resources such as our online Career Navigator which guides a route to get new skills, explore career destinations and opportunities and grow talent.’

The ACCA Qualification rigorously tests the skills, abilities and competencies that a modern-day accountant needs, with a firm grounding in ethics and professionalism. It prepares students for a rewarding career as a qualified and ethical finance professional.

Results below also include those delivered via ACCA’s on-demand offering for Foundation Diplomas, Applied Knowledge and Law exams. These accounted for a further 43,907 exams, of which over 2,625 were made possible through remote invigilation.

