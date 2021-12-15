A tower whose interior design reflects the uniqueness and distinctive features of Pagani's DNA, boldly taking its place among the most famous towers in the world in the heart of Downtown Dubai

Overlooking the world’s largest building Burj Khalifa, the AED 800 million tower is an exclusive and radically designed masterpiece.

Dubai, UAE: Dar Al Arkan, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia and the GCC, has unveiled the DaVinci Residential Tower in Dubai in partnership with Italian Hypercar manufacturer Pagani Automobili, renowned for its exclusive and handcrafted production of ultra-limited-edition cars.

The launch of the prestigious AED 800 million development marks significant milestones for both the companies: Dar Al Arkan’s continued regional expansion by partnering with the world’s top luxury brands, and the world’s first ever Pagani-inspired exclusive spaces being launched along with the bespoke line of interior furniture, branded Pagani.

DaVinci is situated in the heart of the city directly on the Dubai Water Canal, with close proximity to Downtown Dubai’s top attractions such as Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall and many other premium lifestyle locations. The tower offers spectacular and uninterrupted views of the Dubai Water Canal, making the building a true sculpted heaven within the bustling city.

Horacio Pagani, Founder & Chief Designer, Pagani Automobili S.p.A. said “We’re delighted to be working with Dar Al Arkan on this project, our first in the region, and we’re excited to be designing the interiors of the incredible DaVinci tower. The living spaces will offer exclusive, bespoke environments, reflecting the cornerstones of our creative philosophy that combines form and function to create unique, handmade objects. It’s a philosophy that has been transmitted to us through the work of Leonardo Da Vinci who we try, in our own small way, to honor every day and after whom we decided to name this tower. The Dubai real estate sector continues to grow immensely and we’re proud of being a part of an exclusive and truly one-of-a-kind development plan that has so much to offer.”

Ziad El Chaar, Vice Chairman of Dar Al Arkan Properties, said: “Dar Al Arkan is proud to collaborate with exclusive partners that help us build the ultimate spaces that awaken the senses in different ways. While we’re paying the utmost attention to creating beautiful living spaces, with the finest details, and unmatched quality; we’re also delivering the most spacious units in the Dubai market with two-bedroom apartment starting at 2100 sq. ft. up to a 7000 sq. ft. penthouse. A unique design and an ultimate sensory experience, the tower construction is currently underway and is set to be completed before mid-2023.This is a project that will match One Hyde Park of London in terms of quality and detailing.”

The stunning DaVinci tower in collaboration with Pagani is one of the best representations of Italian and contemporary design excellence around the world. The tower consists of high-end one, two and three-bedroom apartments and a super luxurious penthouse shaped as a globe with exquisite interiors tailored by Pagani.

The unique apartments, fully fitted with luxury décor elements epitomizing the Pagani style, come in varying sizes and offer unique levels of five-star living, breathtaking views of Dubai, and impressive common areas. These areas are fitted with a fully equipped gymnasium, swimming pool and a magnificent sky garden, all crafted with premium material and designed with the utmost attention to detail.

Residents will have access to additional luxury facilities and services. The tower features a grand lobby with 24/7 concierge and security service.

Expanding the Dar Al Arkan brand to international markets as a testament to the success of Saudi companies in delivering unique projects in new markets. It comes at an opportune time with Expo 2020 which started in October 2021, which will underline the investment potential in Dubai.

About Dar Al Arkan Properties:

Dar Al Arkan Properties is the real estate development arm of Dar Al Arkan real estate development, a 26-year-old public shareholding company listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul). Headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dar Al Arkan plays is today the largest developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Dar Al Arkan Properties focuses on developing elegantly designed residences and thriving commercial centres in central locations in the Kingdom. With a track-record of delivering 15,000 residential units and over 500,000 square metres of commercial space, Dar Al Arkan Properties is fast-growing its portfolio across the Kingdom and expanding its international footprint to Dubai and Bosnia. www.daralarkan.com

About Pagani

Horacio Pagani founded Modena Design in 1991 and has been the Founder and Chief Designer of Pagani Automobili since 1998. The philosophy driving the company embraces a concept borrowed from the Renaissance and embodied by the great Leonardo da Vinci who, over 500 years ago, once stated: “Art and Science are disciplines that must walk together hand in hand.”

Pagani Automobili creates in accordance with this inspirational creed, combining technique and taste, functionality and aesthetics, handcraft work and technological know-how.

