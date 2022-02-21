Dubai, UAE: During the event CyberKnight will showcase its Zero Trust Security methodology – The ZTX Framework, alongside a subset of market-leading international cybersecurity vendors and key technology partners:

Armis: Agentless IoT and OT Devices

Checkmarx: Unified Application Security

Netwrix: Data Access Governance

SolarWinds: IT Management and Remote Monitoring

“Based on the latest IDC research, 63% of CIOs in the Middle East have brought their digital transformation roadmaps forward by at least a year because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. As many organizations are now on their way to recovery, we are very excited to join IDC Middle East CIO Summit 2022 to meet with the CIO community to discuss the ongoing positive movement of priorities as well as the associated cybersecurity challenges.”, said Olesya Pavlova, VP of Marketing at CyberKnight.

"The pandemic has led many organizations in the Middle East to bring their digital road maps forward by up to two years and increasingly shift towards a digital-first strategy. This means choosing digitalization options over non-digital options as a rule, while implementing or enhancing new products, services, channels, customer/employee experiences, and operational processes. We are increasingly seeing organizations across the Middle East embrace this approach and expect it to proliferate further over the year ahead.”, commented Jyoti Lalchandani, Group VP & Regional MD, Middle East, Turkey & Africa, IDC.

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD) covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key regional markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and

market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, threat intelligence and collective defense. CyberKnight helps security and risk teams at enterprise and government customers simplify breach detection, prevention, and incident response, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.

