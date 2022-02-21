PHOTO
Dubai, UAE: During the event CyberKnight will showcase its Zero Trust Security methodology – The ZTX Framework, alongside a subset of market-leading international cybersecurity vendors and key technology partners:
- Armis: Agentless IoT and OT Devices
- Checkmarx: Unified Application Security
- Netwrix: Data Access Governance
- SolarWinds: IT Management and Remote Monitoring
“Based on the latest IDC research, 63% of CIOs in the Middle East have brought their digital transformation roadmaps forward by at least a year because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. As many organizations are now on their way to recovery, we are very excited to join IDC Middle East CIO Summit 2022 to meet with the CIO community to discuss the ongoing positive movement of priorities as well as the associated cybersecurity challenges.”, said Olesya Pavlova, VP of Marketing at CyberKnight.
"The pandemic has led many organizations in the Middle East to bring their digital road maps forward by up to two years and increasingly shift towards a digital-first strategy. This means choosing digitalization options over non-digital options as a rule, while implementing or enhancing new products, services, channels, customer/employee experiences, and operational processes. We are increasingly seeing organizations across the Middle East embrace this approach and expect it to proliferate further over the year ahead.”, commented Jyoti Lalchandani, Group VP & Regional MD, Middle East, Turkey & Africa, IDC.
-Ends-
About CyberKnight:
CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD) covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key regional markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and
market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, threat intelligence and collective defense. CyberKnight helps security and risk teams at enterprise and government customers simplify breach detection, prevention, and incident response, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.