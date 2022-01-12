PHOTO
UAE based business setup company, Creative Zone launched the first edition of its comprehensive ‘2022 Business Setup Guide’ for companies and entrepreneurs seeking to set up and operate in the UAE. The detailed document covers every fragment of doing business in the UAE, options of setting up, gaining residency, acquiring corporate bank accounts, and all aspects of relocating and living within the region.
The first volume of the guide has been compiled to provide businesses with a more up-to-date understanding of the functioning of the UAE's business landscape, the type of business activities that can be undertaken in various business districts, and the recent changes in laws and regulations.
Lorenzo Jooris, CEO of Creative Zone, said, "With the UAE growing rapidly as a global commercial hub, it has become a key strategic business base for several global and regional entities. 'UAE Business Set-up Guide' provides comprehensive guidance for the many businesses who are seeking to be a part of the UAE's prolific business ecosystem as well as companies that have established here. The guide is a must-have for businesses looking to take advantage of the significant long-term opportunities that can be tapped within the country."
In addition to clearly outlining the benefits of doing business in the UAE, the guide answers the many questions that businesses may have about the organisation, including its structure, the sectors of activity, business licensing and regulatory matters, as well as providing accounting tax and legal information. The guide also provides useful insights on living in Dubai and exchange controls, immigration, and employment matters.
The 'UAE Business Setup Guide' can be downloaded from: https://lp.creativezone.ae/business-setup-guide/
About Creative Zone:
Creative Zone is Dubai's largest and most trusted business setup advisory firm. Creative Zone's registration professionals have helped thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs and SMEs grow their businesses in the UAE since its launch by Mahesh Dalamal and Steve Mayne in 2010. The company was created with a simple yet revolutionary model for the UAE marketplace; to serve as a one-stop-shop, with flexible payment plans, for easy company incorporation. Creative Zone has now evolved to provide added business support services to create an ecosystem that helps entrepreneurs and SMEs to set up, sustain, and grow their businesses and contribute to the UAE's position as the global location of choice for company setup.
