Dubai: Master developer Nakheel has awarded a contract for infrastructure work and the construction of 620 homes at Murooj Al Furjan, its sell-out, gated community at its Al Furjan master development.

Nakheel has appointed Dubai-based Al Shafar General Contracting to deliver the villas and townhouses and associated infrastructure work at the new community, with completion due in 2024.

Launched in May 2021, the Murooj Al Furjan community is close to Al Furjan’s retail Pavilion, community club and Dubai Metro station. The homes are set among extensive green spaces, scenic walkways and a wealth of amenities including swimming pools, jogging tracks, sports courts and shaded play areas.

Following high demand for Murooj Al Furjan, Nakheel launched – and sold – its sister community, Murooj Al Furjan West, last September. The construction contract is currently out to tender.

Spanning 560 hectares and currently home to nearly 30,000 people, Al Furjan is one of Nakheel’s biggest and most popular mixed-use developments. Close to Ibn Battuta Mall with its own Metro station, two retail Pavilions, a community club, schools and more, Al Furjan is easily accessible from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Ziyad Road, Al Yalayis Street and Sheikh Zayed Road – ideally located to reach Abu Dhabi and other parts of Dubai.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022