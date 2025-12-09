​​​​​Dubai, UAE – ZWSOFT, a global provider of CAD solutions, has launched ZWCAD 365 in the UAE, introducing a cloud-connected CAD collaboration platform designed to help construction, architecture, and engineering teams manage design updates with greater speed and clarity.

The UAE construction market is now operating at unprecedented speed, driven by larger project scopes and compressed delivery timelines. Despite this momentum, many firms continue to rely on traditional workflows that lead to delays, higher rework rates, and inconsistent project records, issues that become more costly as project schedules tighten. These pressure points have increased demand for reliable, real-time coordination tools that can keep pace with modern delivery expectations.

ZWCAD 365 tackles these coordination gaps by offering a single cloud environment that allows teams to work on the same DWG file across desktop, web, and mobile, with updates syncing to the cloud so everyone accesses the correct version. Each change is tracked in one place, giving organisations clearer visibility of design activity and reducing errors that stem from scattered file exchanges. The platform’s centralised structure helps project teams respond faster to site requirements and consultant feedback while maintaining a more controlled and consistent workflow.

“The construction industry in the Middle East is operating under tighter timelines and rising cost pressures. ZWCAD 365 responds directly to these conditions by giving project teams a secure cloud space to collaborate on their DWG files, exchange feedback, and maintain closer control over updates.” said Owen Ou, General Manager of International Business, ZWSOFT

With the launch of ZWCAD 365 at Big 5 Dubai, ZWSOFT is strengthening its position in the region and offering the market a connected CAD alternative that supports faster coordination, clearer communication, and more reliable documentation. The step reflects the company’s commitment to helping firms deliver work with greater confidence as the regional construction landscape continues to gain scale and complexity.

About ZWSOFT

ZWSOFT is a global developer of CAx solutions, offering integrated CAD, CAE, and CAM software that supports the full design-to-production workflow. Since its founding in 1998, the company has focused on delivering practical, high-performance tools that help architects, engineers, and designers work with greater efficiency and control. Today, more than 1.4 million users across over 90 countries, including 149 Fortune 500 companies, rely on ZWSOFT’s technology to support product development, manufacturing operations, and AEC projects. With more than two decades of technical expertise, ZWSOFT continues to advance accessible and reliable software that enables organisations to execute complex work with confidence.

For more information & interview requests with the leadership team, contact:

Injeel Moti

injeel@catchcomms.com

Nausheen Shamsher

media@catchcomms.com

Catch Communications

www.catchcomms.com