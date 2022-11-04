Dubai, UAE: Zurich International Life (Zurich) has won the Digital Transformation Company of the Year award at the GB Tech Awards 2022, held on 2nd November 2022 in Dubai.

Zurich, which is part of Zurich Insurance Group, a leading multi-line insurer founded 150 years ago, was celebrated for its approach towards transforming and simplifying the customer experience across touchpoints.

GB Tech Awards is a Motivate Publishing initiative that honours, rewards and celebrates the achievements of the tech community in the Middle East and Africa that have significantly enriched customer experience and their day-to-day management processes.

Speaking at the awards night, Zurich spokesperson lauded the GB Tech Awards committee for creating a platform that recognizes excellence in the technology space across the MENA region.

“We are delighted to have won Digital Transformation Company of the Year, especially as the GB Tech Awards recognize excellence across industries. This is another validation of our customer-centric approach in developing a seamless experience for our customers. It gives us confidence to continue to innovate along this path. We developed Zurich Online based on human-centred design which was co-created with our customers with the objective of enabling them to get the best out of their policy. Consequently, this accelerated adoption rates for our online services, boosted customer engagement across digital channels, and elevated the customer experience,” said Wilson Varghese, General Manager and Head of Operations at Zurich in the Middle East.

Through its digital customer portal Zurich Online, Zurich has enabled its customers to manage their insurance policies seamlessly and in real-time, which has led to a 56 percent increase in the adoption of its online services since 2020.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) is a leading multi-line insurer serving people and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Founded 150 years ago, Zurich is transforming insurance. In addition to providing insurance protection, Zurich is increasingly offering prevention services such as those that promote wellbeing and enhance climate resilience.

Reflecting its purpose to ‘create a brighter future together’, Zurich aspires to be one of the most responsible and impactful businesses in the world. It is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050 and has the highest-possible ESG rating from MSCI. In 2020, Zurich launched the Zurich Forest project to support reforestation and biodiversity restoration in Brazil.

The Group has about 56,000 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information is available at www.zurich.com.

About Zurich International Life Limited

Zurich International Life Limited is a part of Zurich Insurance Group and established in the Isle of Man, which is licensed by the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority with established and registered branches in the UAE licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, Bahrain licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Qatar Financial Centre authorised by the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority. In the UAE, it is registered (Registration No. 63) under UAE Federal Law Number 6 of 2007, and its activities in the UAE are governed by such law. Further information about Zurich International Life is available at www.zurich.ae.

