The partnership to facilitate quality care and treatment for eligible patients.

Dubai: Zulekha Healthcare Group has partnered with Axios International, a pioneering healthcare access company, to improve patient access to healthcare across the Greater MENA Region. Zulekha Hospital facilities, including all hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies, will work with Axios to facilitate access to medical treatments for eligible patients while also addressing potential unmet needs around diagnosis, disease education, and treatment adherence.

Mr. Anas Nofal, Senior Director of Greater Middle East and North Africa (MENA) at Axios International, visited Zulekha Hospital for a meet and greet with Founder and Chairperson Dr. Zulekha Daud and Managing Director Mr. Taher Shams, along with the Axios team. The leaders deliberated on the public-private partnership advancements in the healthcare sector of region.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Nofal said, “We continue to see hospitals and pharmaceutical companies come forward to do their part for the community and appreciate the support being offered to patients from Zulekha Hospital in Dubai and Sharjah. Our multiple support programs make sure that every patient’s case is considered unique. That is why our staff works directly with patients to develop a comprehensive, personalized plan to help address their unmet needs and ensure their care and treatment journey is as smooth as possible.”

Speaking of the hospital’s work in ensuring easy access to healthcare, Mr. Shams added, “We have been supporting patients with additional waivers when we see the need to do so and work with charities across UAE to provide quality treatment at affordable prices to residents of UAE. We admire the huge network of Axios across the globe with their support programs and are proud of our association with them. We wish the team the very best in their noble work that is making a difference in lives of people worldwide.”

Zulekha Hospital has been a renowned healthcare provider pioneering community initiatives, including free screening for early detection of cancers and prevention of lifestyle diseases. Every year thousands of people have access to their complimentary campaigns that can be availed at any of their facilities in Dubai and Sharjah.

Zulekha Healthcare Group is a Superbrand among the forerunners in UAE healthcare. Today the Group includes two multidisciplinary hospitals in Dubai and Sharjah, as well as UAE medical centers and pharmacies providing specialized services and treatments in over 30 disciplines. The Group has a multidisciplinary Hospital in India - Alexis. Zulekha Hospital has received extensive recognition for its commitment towards quality care and sustainable business practices and received the prestigious Dubai Quality Award as well, underling a commitment to providing high quality healthcare to patients and society.

About Axios International

Axios International is a pioneering healthcare access company working at the forefront of market access for more than 25 years. Axios specializes in the development and implementation of practical and sustainable solutions to patient access challenges in new and emerging markets. By combining global experience with local know-how in more than 100 countries, Axios works to find common ground between patient needs and business and other stakeholder priorities. Axios’ multi-disciplinary team of specialists is located across Africa, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has supported more than 9.5 million patients through Axios-managed sustainable access solutions, helping to put quality care and treatment within reach so that all people can achieve better health.

