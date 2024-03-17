Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, is the first and largest immersive destination in the Middle East, has been officially recognised as a Great Place to Work® Middle East in the category of the Best Workplaces in Qatar™️ 2024 list.

Established in 1992, Great Place to Work® is a globally recognised authority on workplace culture, having surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide. Their distinctive Trust Index Survey™ and Great Place to Work Trust Model™ are instrumental in defining the attributes of a great workplace, with a central focus on quantifying the employee experience across global companies.

The award is determined by the input and viewpoints of staff members, and those who engaged in the survey expressed a profound sense of pride in their affiliation with Zulal Wellness Resort. The award underscores the resort leadership team’s dedication to cultivating a positive company culture – understanding that it plays a pivotal role in fostering an uplifting environment for colleagues whilst significantly enhancing the overall guest experience.

At the core of Zulal Wellness Resort's ethos is the principle of ‘We Over Me; Anybody, Anywhere, Anytime’. This philosophy not only embraces the concept of a unified team, but also emphasises the resort's commitment to an environment where colleagues feel valued, empowered, seen and heard. It goes beyond words, shaping a culture of mutual support, collaboration, and inclusivity that extends throughout the resort.

"Our people are integral to the luxury hospitality and wellness experience we provide," commented Holger Glaser, Resort Manager from Zulal Wellness Resort. "In a wellbeing environment like ours’ here at Zulal Wellness Resort, the happiness and fulfilment of the team plays a pivotal role in radiating positive energy, which directly translates into an enriching our guest experience.

“We believe through our motto, ‘We Over Me; Anybody, Anywhere, Anytime’, we create a harmonious environment where each colleague feels their voice is heard, their contributions are valued, and their wellbeing is paramount. This Great Place to Work® certification reaffirms our collective commitment as one team to this."

This recognition as a Great Place to Work® Middle East in the category of the Best Workplaces in Qatar™️ 2024 list marks a promising start to the year and follows Zulal Wellness Resort's success in 2023 when the destination wellness retreat garnered nine prominent industry awards, solidifying its position as a global leader in the wellness and hospitality sector, and now a leading employer. This year Zulal Wellness Resort

Located on the coast of northern Qatar, Zulal is inspired by the Arabic word for ‘pure natural water’ and is the first wellness resort in the world to blend the holistic wisdom of Traditional Arabic Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with modern therapies and health practices. Aiming to inspire positive and sustainable lifestyle change, the property offers two distinct wellness experiences. Zulal Serenity is a child-free oasis designed for reflective and mindful wellbeing journeys while Zulal Discovery invites guests of all ages, particularly families, to reconnect and explore the joys of healthy living through a wellness lifestyle.

ABOUT ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is a unique wellbeing haven, brought to life by Qatar’s premier master developers, Msheireb Properties. Qatar’s largest wellness destination, and the Middle East’s first full immersion wellbeing resort, Zulal Wellness Resort is the world's first contemporary showcase of Traditional Arabic & Islamic Medicine (TAIM). Located in the north of Qatar, Zulal Wellness Resort brings visitors a distinctive wellness experience, offering the premium international standards that are inclusive of local family values. ‘Zulal’, which is an Arabic word meaning ‘pure natural water,’ offers two venues for health and wellbeing. Adults can access a wide range of therapeutic and lifestyle enhancement treatments based upon TAIM wellness principles in the Zulal Serenity, and Zulal Discovery enables families to enjoy positive wellness experiences together, inspiring young children and their parents with fun, interactive activities that encourage a healthy lifestyle for all family members.

