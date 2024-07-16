Muscat, Oman: The Zubair Enterprises Development Centre (Zubair EDC), the SME empowerment initiative of The Zubair Corporation, proudly announces the facilitation of a significant agreement between Tuhlub, a member of its Direct Support Programme (DSP), and the Leaders Consultancies and Development Centre. This partnership aims to conduct a unique feasibility study on using Azolla as raw material for fish feeding in Oman. If proven feasible, this study has the potential to greatly impact food security in the Sultanate of Oman.

This initiative aligns with The Zubair Corporation’s strategic direction towards promoting sustainability. With the Zubair EDC establishing new criteria for its DSP initiative, the entity rewards members who demonstrate exceptional commitment to success and dedication in applying the recommendations provided by the Zubair EDC team. Projects and businesses must reflect strategic planning and accurate feasibility studies, showcasing their eagerness to implement best business administration practices with the assistance of Zubair EDC.

Ali Shaker, Head of Business Dev. & Partnerships at Zubair EDC noted, “The agreement facilitated by Zubair EDC for this feasibility study is a testament to our dedication to supporting our DSP members in exploring innovative solutions that can enhance food security in the Sultanate. We are excited to see the potential outcomes of this study and wish all the success for the Tuhlub project, setting an example for sustainable projects and inspiring the younger generation towards more sustainable, innovative business models aligned with Oman’s 2040 vision. I would also like to extend my gratitude to OMINVEST for their continuous efforts in supporting young entrepreneurs and sustainable entrepreneurship in Oman.'"

Zubair EDC has been actively working with Tuhlub to develop various areas of business with the most recent assistance in identifying and securing several research bodies to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study on the use of Azolla in fish feeding.

Zaher Al Alawi, CEO of Tuhlub Almustadama, expressed, “This feasibility study is a crucial step towards innovating sustainable practices within the fish feed industry. With the support of Zubair EDC and the expertise of Leaders Consultancies and Development Centre, we are optimistic about discovering new methods to enhance food security in the Sultanate.'"

OMINVEST, the sponsor of the DSP's Tuhlub project, has a longstanding history of supporting youth and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and is steadfastly committed to empowering and fostering entrepreneurship and business growth. This initiative is interwoven within their efforts towards achieving UN Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking on the occasion, Waleed Nasser Al Yarubi, Chief People, Corporate Communication and Sustainability Officer expressed, 'We at OMINVEST believe in the potential of our youth and the importance of supporting SMEs to drive innovation and economic growth. This feasibility study on Azolla-based fish feeding exemplifies our commitment to fostering sustainable and impactful business ventures.'"

The agreement to conduct the feasibility study has been signed with Leaders Consultancies and Development Centre. Renowned for providing extensive agricultural services, including plant and animal production, farm management using greenhouses, irrigation systems, hydroponics, and aquaponics systems, Leaders Consultancies and Development Centre is ideally positioned to execute this critical study. Their expertise extends to agricultural extension, field consultation, and comprehensive fertiliser, pesticide, and seed program services.

Addressing the collaboration, Eid Al Shukaili, Manager of Leaders Consultancies and Development Centre said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Zubair EDC and Tuhlub on this groundbreaking feasibility study. Our extensive experience in agricultural services positions us well to explore the viability of Azolla as a sustainable component in fish feed, which could revolutionise the industry.'"

The Zubair EDC's facilitation of this agreement marks a significant milestone in promoting sustainable agricultural practices and enhancing food security in the Sultanate. The Centre remains committed to empowering entrepreneurs and fostering innovative solutions through its Direct Support Programme.

Established in 2013, Zubair EDC highlights the important role of enterprise development in an increasingly diversified economy. The centre provides and inspiring, supportive and professional environment for young Omani entrepreneurs and enterprises of all sizes to accelerate sustainable businesses.