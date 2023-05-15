Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ZOOM, UAE’s leading home-grown convenience store chain, in partnership with Idealz, the first-of-its-kind ‘shop and win’ online platform, announced the “ZOOM Millionaire” campaign, which is in line with its continued efforts to reward customers.

The co-branded spend and win campaign will offer customers the chance to win AED 1 million in cash upon spending a minimum of AED 20 at any ZOOM C-store, standalone store or at the metro station outlets. Additionally, a total of 6 lucky winners will stand a chance to win AED 10,000 every week.

Running until June 15th, customers spending AED 20 at any ZOOM store will receive a unique code on the receipt. By scanning a QR code at the cashier’s desk, or visiting www.idealz.com/zoom-millionaire and submitting the unique code, customers will be entered into a draw hosted on the Idealz platform for a chance to win AED 1 million in cash as well as weekly cash prizes of AED 10,000.

ZOOM has evolved as a leading UAE-brand, delivering enhanced customer retail experience and service excellence, in addition to its rewarding promotions and offers. Located at every ENOC and EPPCO service station in the UAE, ZOOM offers quick snacks and refreshing drinks in addition to a selection of everyday products and services. ZOOM has expanded to over 250 stores across the emirates, including 50 stores located at Dubai Metro stations, and serves over 90 million happy customers every year.

Launched in 2009, ZOOM has become part of everyday life for the UAE residents, offering access to a wide range of products on-the-go. ZOOM has a variety of formats ranging from service station C-stores to mini-marts and stores on the Metro network as well as large scale standalone supermarkets in several residential communities and high-end locations, such as Burj Khalifa as well as at the human-centric city of the future-Expo City Dubai.

ZOOM accepts a variety of payment methods including VISA, MasterCard, ENOCPay, Nol Payment, Nol Top-up and Dubai Now. Customers can also claim points through the YES rewards programme and get access to exclusive offers and promotions.

About ZOOM:

ZOOM is the leading home-grown convenience store operator in the UAE. Over the past 27 years, ZOOM stores have evolved; providing customers with excellent amenities and services across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. ZOOM stores offer a wide-range of products from local and international brands. With more than 253 outlets in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain, ZOOM outlets have presence across Service Stations, Metro Stations and Commercial / Residential neighborhoods.

About Idealz:

Founded in 2016, Idealz is a first-of-its-kind e-commerce platform that has revolutionized the online shopping experience. The unique shop-and-win platform combines online shopping, winning, and social impact together, giving customers an opportunity to win amazing prizes while also changing the lives of those less fortunate around the world. Through Idealz, customers stand a chance to win from a wide range of luxury prizes across various campaigns, within which products are limited in quantity, as are the draw tickets. With every product purchased, customers are awarded complimentary tickets to prize draws. The prizes up for grabs are of select categories including cars, watches, cash, electronics, and lifestyle. Once the limited quantity of products in a campaign has sold out, a live draw is conducted, and a winner is announced.

