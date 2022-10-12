Zoom Phone certification for Poly Edge E Series business phones digitally transforms employees’ experience as they return to the office hot desks and touchdown spaces in hybrid working patterns

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Poly has strengthened its relationship with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to enhance hybrid workplaces for businesses that are looking to digitally transform hot desks and touchdown spaces for their employees. Poly’s recently launched Edge E Series business phones now offer the familiar, intuitive Zoom experience for seamless connectivity during hybrid work meetings and calls, whether taking place at home offices or office building spaces.

The new Edge E Series digital desk phones feature Poly’s signature professional-grade audio quality that the Zoom Phone certification further guarantees. Crystal-clear conversations are guarded by Poly’s Acoustic Fence and NoiseBlockAI technologies that proactively eliminate distracting background noises, like co-workers talking to each other or members of the household having another call in the background. “We are delighted to be adding Poly’s Edge E Series smart desk phones to our growing portfolio of Zoom-certified devices,” says Helen Hawthorn, Head of Solutions Engineering, EMEA at Zoom. “We are always looking to make a difference in our customers’ hybrid working experience when using Zoom, whether in the office buildings or employees’ home offices. With Zoom Phone certification, companies can easily deploy, manage and use Poly smart devices for maximum productivity outcomes.”

"The relationship between Poly and Zoom continues to grow stronger due to our joint focus on delivering better hybrid working experiences whether customers are in the office building spaces or home office spaces. Connectivity with other hybrid work colleagues was somewhat disrupted following the pandemic when people started returning to newly designed hot desks and touchdown spaces," comments Ahmed Sousa, Senior Director Systems Engineer, at Poly. "With Poly’s new Edge E Series certified for Zoom Phone, both companies are primed to support customers with their digital transformation and office redesign projects, and confidently include more accessible hot desks and touchdown spaces for collaboration," he added.

Poly Edge E Series is equipped with Bluetooth functionality that allows users to pair their professional headsets and move freely around their homes or offices. Pairing smartphones enable users to answer incoming calls from supported Edge E desk phone models and enjoy the phone’s advanced noise-blocking features. Easy troubleshooting and access to ongoing support ensure that today’s hybrid workforce isn’t left to solve issues by themselves. Poly is exhibiting at UC Expo 2022 stand T56 where the combined power of Poly and Zoom is on display, and customers can immerse themselves in a hands-on experience of Poly’s latest unified communications solutions.

