Dubai, UAE – Zoho, a leading global technology company, and areeba, a leading payment processing service provider in the Middle East, today announced a strategic partnership agreement aimed at fast-tracking digital transformation of businesses across the region. The MoU was signed in a ceremony at Seamless Dubai 2025 by Prem Anand Velumani, Associate Director, Strategic Alliances, Zoho Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Maher Mikati, CEO, areeba.

Through this collaboration, Zoho will invest up to USD 5 million worth of wallet credits to enable areeba’s business customers across UAE, Qatar, Iraq, Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon to access Zoho’s expansive suite of over 55 cloud-based applications. These tools offer businesses a unified, secure platform to streamline all their business functions such as invoicing, payments, customer engagement, and workforce management. By combining areeba’s payment expertise with Zoho’s robust digital ecosystem, the partnership empowers businesses with enterprise-grade technology that enhances efficiency, improves operations, and supports long-term growth.

“Through areeba’s reach, we’re bringing Zoho closer to the heart of business communities across the region. This collaboration breaks down barriers to technology and empowers more organisations to modernise with confidence. It’s a powerful step in our mission to grow sustainably by staying locally rooted and globally connected, ” said Velumani.

“We are excited to partner with Zoho to bring added value to our customers by combining robust financial technology with world-class business software,” said Mikati. “This partnership is a major step forward in our mission to empower businesses with innovative, localised solutions,” he added.

Set to go live in the coming months, the partnership will provide joint onboarding support, educational webinars, and tailored packages for all business types.

Zoho has experienced a notable surge in demand for its product suite in Middle East and Africa since 2020, making it one of the company's fastest-growing regions globally. Its top-selling products, including Zoho CRM, Zoho Desk, Zoho People, Zoho Books, and Zoho Creator, are available in multiple languages, such as Arabic and English. Additionally, these Zoho products support Right-to-Left (RTL) functionality and integrate with both global and local payment gateway solutions including Telr and Tap Payments.

About zoho

With 55+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back-office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific technology companies. With 100 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses. Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. The company is privately held and is headquartered in Chennai, India. Additional offices are in the United States, India, Japan, China, Canada, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com/

About areeba

areeba is a global leader in payment infrastructure, empowering banks, non-banks, and fintechs with innovative, scalable, and secure payment solutions. Its comprehensive platform simplifies how individuals and businesses make and accept payments, offering seamless services across the entire payment value chain. A fully integrated ecosystem ensures flexibility and agility in a rapidly changing market, delivering accessible and efficient payment options to individuals, SMEs, and enterprises. Trusted by industry leaders, areeba’s technology adapts to any geography, keeping businesses at the forefront of the digital payments landscape.

