Beirut, Lebanon – ZOD, a leading provider of comprehensive safety and security solutions, today announced the launch of a new brand architecture that organizes its diverse product offerings into five specialized divisions while maintaining its unified corporate structure.

The new brand architecture features the parent ZOD brand alongside five specialized sub-brands: ZOD PROTECTION (counter-intrusion protection and high security), ZOD LIGHTNING (surge & lightning protection), ZOD FIRE SAFETY (fire detection and suppression), ZOD SAFE & LOCK (physical security), and ZOD ENTRANCE (Gate openers, automatic doors and gates, and barriers).

"This evolution in our brand presentation reflects the growth and diversification of our safety and security offerings," said Capt. Sami Zod, General Manager at ZOD. "By clearly identifying our specialized divisions, we're making it easier for customers to navigate our full range of solutions while highlighting our deep expertise in each safety category."

The new brand architecture is being implemented across all company touchpoints, including digital platforms, marketing materials, and product identification. ZOD emphasizes that this is strictly a brand presentation change, with no alterations to the company's legal structure, ownership, or management.

"Our customers increasingly require specialized expertise across multiple safety disciplines," added Nayla Wardini, Maintenance Manager. "This brand evolution allows us to better communicate our capabilities in each area while maintaining the integrated approach that sets ZOD apart in the marketplace."

The transition to the new brand architecture will be implemented over the coming months, with digital platforms being updated immediately and physical materials transitioned gradually.

