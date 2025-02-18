Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with Promamec, a leading provider of medical devices in Morocco.

This collaboration demonstrates Zimmer Biomet’s commitment to expanding access to its advanced technologies and innovation solutions in the region.

“Our Mission is to alleviate pain and improve the quality of life for people in the region and worldwide. By partnering with Promamec, we are making it possible for more patients to access our advanced technologies, surgical robotics and implants,” said Farah Hamdan, Zimmer Biomet General Manager for Indirect Markets in Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

“We are thrilled to partner with Zimmer Biomet and deliver on Promamec’s mission to provide competitive and innovative medical solutions to healthcare professionals with the aim of improving the quality of our patient’s care,” said Naoufal Lahlou, CEO of Promamec. “This agreement strengthens and completes our ecosystem. We will leverage all our assets, tangible and intangible, at the service of this new partnership to offer our customers Zimmer Biomet's portfolio.”

About the Company

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.