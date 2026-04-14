Dubai: Eurovent Middle East is pleased to announce the addition of its newest member, ZIEHL-ABEGG, one of the global leaders in fan and motor technology. Their joining further strengthens the association’s efforts towards next-generation solutions for the region.

Headquartered in Germany, ZIEHL-ABEGG is regarded as one of the leading manufacturers of technologically advanced products in ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and drive technology, with origins dating back to 1910. Employing around 5,800 people globally, the company operates across multiple production and sales locations, supplying products to more than 100 countries.

Demonstrating a strong commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability, ZIEHL-ABEGG’s innovative solutions are recognised across a wide range of industries, including commercial and industrial buildings, automotive, and infrastructure. This proven track record of innovation, combined with its dedication to advancing energy-efficient technologies, makes its membership with Eurovent Middle East a valuable addition, further strengthening the association’s efforts to drive sustainable and next-generation solutions across the HVACR sector

Juergen Albig, Senior Vice President Public Affairs at ZIEHL-ABEGG, highlights: “We are proud to be Eurovent Middle East's newest member. We are committed to supporting Eurovent's strong voice in positively impacting the industry and addressing upcoming challenges. We are deeply honoured to be welcomed into the Eurovent Middle East family.”

Mirroring this sentiment, Dipen Patel, Managing Director – Middle East at ZIEHL-ABEGG Middle East, affirms: “It is with great pleasure that our Middle East subsidiary joins Eurovent Middle East’s growing list of regional partners. Despite the ongoing regional situation, this demonstrates our long-term commitment to the market, and we are convinced that this decision will bring mutual benefits.”

Markus Lattner, Managing Director of Eurovent Middle East, adds: “We are very pleased to welcome another established name to our group of HVACR manufacturers. Ventilation is still a rather overlooked part of our industry when it comes to energy efficiency, yet it takes up to 50% of the energy needed for cooling. ZIEHL-ABEGG’s expertise in fan and motor technology will help us create more awareness on energy-saving opportunities in ventilation and shape the region’s regulatory landscape towards better sustainability.”

Is your organisation interested in becoming a member of our regional industry association? All relevant information is available at www.eurovent.me. In case of any questions, contact the Eurovent Middle East Team via office@eurovent.me.