Abu Dhabi / Dubai - Zeroe, a provider of AI-powered carbon management solutions, has announced the launch of its enterprise platform designed to help organizations decarbonize their operations and accelerate the transition to net-zero emissions. With climate change intensifying and stakeholder expectations rising, there is a global urgency for businesses to reduce their emissions and align with global emissions targets.

Organizations face numerous challenges in their decarbonization journey, including fragmented emissions data, lack of expertise, setting ambitious yet achievable targets, and implementing effective reduction strategies. Zeroe addresses these challenges by offering a comprehensive carbon management solution that simplifies the path to net-zero, empowering organizations to make data-driven decisions and achieve their sustainability goals.

Founded by Farouk Jivani and Ali Najafian, seasoned entrepreneurs with decades of experience in building transformational software and driving impactful change in enterprise organizations, Zeroe is on a mission to decarbonize the enterprise. The platform offers intuitive boundary mapping, efficient data collection, precise emissions calculations, in-depth emissions analysis, science-based target setting, AI-powered decarbonization recommendations, and compliant emissions reporting.

Farouk Jivani, Founder and CEO of Zeroe, said, "We strongly believe that future enterprise shareholder value will be intrinsically tied to a business's ability to navigate the journey to net-zero, and the required pace of change demands immediate action from business leaders." He added, "We believe that Zeroe acts as a catalyst to drive positive change at every step of the journey."

To learn more about Zeroe's innovative carbon management solution and how it can help your organization navigate the complexities of the transition to net-zero emissions, visit www.zeroe.io, book a demo, or get in touch with the team today.

About Zeroe: Zeroe is on a mission to decarbonize enterprise by offering an AI-powered carbon management platform that simplifies the path to net-zero. Founded by experienced professionals in software development and enterprise transformation, Zeroe empowers organizations to make data-driven decisions, achieve their sustainability goals, and create long-term shareholder value. Zeroe is registered under ADGM and part of the DIFC Innovation Hub.

For media inquiries, please contact: Farouk Jivani CEO & Founder pr@zeroe.io