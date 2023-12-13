Dubai, UAE: At COP28, several breakthrough achievements have been made to accelerate the world's transition to clean energy. This includes 130 countries endorsing the Global Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge to triple the installed capacity of renewable energy to at least 11 terawatts (TW) and to double the rate of global energy efficiency improvements from 2% to 4%, by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency. This complements the significant investment energy transition technologies, which exceeded over US$1 trillion last year.

It is in this context that a pathbreaking technology showcased at COP28 in Expo City, Dubai, is gaining the interest of investors and technology partners. This innovation, the world’s first AI Smart Electromagnetic Generator, serves as a zero-fuel, zero-emission solution to meet the world’s growing demand for electricity, and its prototype is on display at the Energy Transition hub in the Green Zone.

The new technology has been received with excitement by thousands of visitors who watched live demos. They also interacted with the team behind the pathbreaking technology – South Korea based SEMP Group and Abu Dhabi-based Global Solutions for Project Management.

AISEG is the first of its kind technology in the world that will help accelerate the journey to Net Zero. The revolutionary power generation technology is self-sustained with its non-rotation type power generation system. Today, with more than 70 patents, AISEG is almost ready for commercial application and further scaling across all sectors.

Zakeya Alameri, Founder and CEO of Global Solutions for Project Management, said: “The response to our launch of AISEG at COP28 has been overwhelming with strong interest from investors and technology companies. We are looking to engage with the right partners to make this innovation available across the world for its ability to help achieve the Net Zero goals.”

Woohee, Choi CEO of SEMP Research Institute Co., Ltd., said: “From students to professionals and sustainability experts, the feedback to AISEG has been extraordinary. They realise the value it brings by helping cut emission while ensuring that we can meet the growing demand for electricity.”

AISEG can be applied across every sector, including automobiles, industry, power plants and for households to power their electrical appliances. It can also be scaled up for use in the logistics sector, helping cut emissions in the aerospace and shipping industry.

With an easy plug and play model, the smart electromagnetic generator does not have any rotating parts, is self-powered with zero fuel usage, delivers outstanding efficiency of over 1,796 percent, and has a compact footprint for easy deployment across any operations. It is highly scalable and adaptable, making it the technology of the future for clean power generation.

About SEMP Group:

SEMP Group is a unique research-oriented entity focused on future technologies headquartered in South Korea. The Group evolved from SEMP Research Institute Co., Ltd. and now operates on a global scale. Through strategic partnerships, the Group has a strong foothold starting in the continents of Asia and the Middle East.

The Institute's flagship technology, the AI Smart Electronic Generator, holds over 70 international patents and has given rise to more than 200 derivative technologies. This cutting-edge energy solution integrates AI and remote-control capabilities. Following a successful international technology demonstration in Seoul, it is now entering the phase of international standardization.

The AISEG journey started in 2015 when SEMP initiated R&D on a Smart Electromagnetic Generator. In 2018, to further streamline and commercialise the research, SEMP Research Institute Co Ltd was established.

In subsequent years, AISEG Manufacturing Corporation was established and the Group also secured certifications for SEG efficiency from Korea Laboratory Accreditation Scheme.

In the subsequent years, the group established "AISEG Manufacturing Corporation," a company dedicated to supporting the manufacturing technology of the Intelligent Electromagnetic Generator (IEG) for factories. Additionally, the company obtained proficiency certificates from the Korean Laboratory Accreditation Program.

Visit: www.SEMPWorld.com

About Global Solutions for Project Management

Global Solutions for Project Management LLC (GSPM) was established in 2019 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, with the vision to be the catalyst and enabler of cutting-edge energy technologies through professional project management, development, and consultancy services.

Founded by Zakeya Alameri, in partnership with an elite group of professional experts and executives, GSPM’s mission is to partner with its clients for success and beyond, always remaining focused on their unique needs and goals.

Ms Alameri, who also serves as the CEO, is a visionary leader with 25+ years of expertise in private and public sectors, having served on key roles at e&, UAE Prime Minister's Office and Presidential Affairs, delivering successful projects and programs.

Through its partnership with SEMP Group, the company is actively involved in the field of clean energy technology innovation, contributing to the sustainable development of societies and economies worldwide. Visit: www.GlobalSolutions.co.ae

