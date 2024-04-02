Dubai UAE – Zero&One, a leading cloud consulting company and AWS Premier Consulting Partner, proudly announces its attainment of the ISO27001:2022 certification, signifying a pivotal milestone in their unwavering dedication to information security.

This certification is the latest iteration of the standard, focusing on establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continuously improving an information security management system (ISMS). To maintain the ISO27001:2022 certification, Zero&One commits to ongoing evaluations and audits to ensure compliance with the standard's requirements. This involves regular review of security measures, continuous improvement of the ISMS, and adherence to the latest in information security best practices.

For its customers, Zero&One's achievement of the ISO27001:2022 certification provides several benefits. This certification assures the availability of robust security measures in place to protect their data, enhancing trust and confidence in the services. Clients can rest assured that their sensitive information is managed securely, reducing the risk of security breaches and data leaks.

"Security has been always Job Zero for us. This certification serves as reassurance, validating our dedication and underscoring our commitment to excellence in protecting our customers' most valuable assets” said Ali El Kontar, CEO of Zero&One.

As a specialist in utilizing the transformative capabilities of the cloud, the company assists clients in cultivating new revenue streams, enhancing operational efficiency, and delivering exceptional user experiences. With an array of industry aeards and certifications, including ISO 27001, Zero&One sets its position as a trusted partner in cloud technology, specializing in Migration & Modernization, Data & Analytics, AI & ML and offering state of the art next generation managed services.

