Dubai, UAE: – Zero&One, the MENA region's trailblazing cloud-native services company, proudly announces its distinguished status as the first AWS Machine Learning Competency Partner in the MENA region. This remarkable achievement underscores Zero&One's leadership in harnessing the transformative potential of cloud technology, empowering businesses to unlock new opportunities, enhance operational efficiency, and provide exceptional customer experiences.

The AWS Machine Learning Competency is a prestigious validation of Zero&One's deep expertise in AWS-based machine learning services. It certifies their ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that equip businesses with data-driven insights within the AWS ecosystem.

CEO Ali El Kontar expressed, "Our journey to become the first AWS Machine Learning Competency Partner in MENA demonstrates our strong commitment to advancing digital transformation throughout the MENA region. We are dedicated to leading complex technology projects and driving innovation in the cloud-native landscape."

Zero&One has surpassed stringent requirements to secure this distinguished certification, showcasing extensive experience in deploying machine learning projects, boasting a team of AWS-certified experts, and successfully passing a rigorous audit. Notable projects utilizing generative AI, have led to the creation of innovative solutions that have revolutionized various industries, including education, manufacturing, and the financial services industry, underscoring their exceptional capabilities.

Zero&One has already achieved the prestigious status of an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, holding additional competencies in Managed Services, Data & Analytics, Migration and DevOps. This new milestone reaffirms their position as a leader in cloud technology and underscores their commitment to excellence in a range of AWS services.

In June 2022, a strategic investment from PwC solidified Zero&One's position as a leading provider of cloud transformation services in the MENA region. As the first AWS Machine Learning Competency Partner in MENA, Zero&One is poised to lead innovation and digital transformation in the region, supported by a strong partnership with PwC.

