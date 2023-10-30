Frankfurt, Germany – Zendy, the AI-powered research library, announced the launch of its global subscription plan at the 75th annual Frankfurt Book Fair event in Germany. This launch enables students, researchers, and professionals around the world to access leading journals, e-books, and research papers on one intuitive platform.

Founded in 2019, Zendy has introduced an ‘affordable access’ model and is committed to fostering a more affordable and inclusive ecosystem for individuals to read and download scholarly material.

Despite progress with open science initiatives, the majority of published scientific findings — and the vast majority of prestigious new research is hidden behind paywalls. Given the global disparity in current access models, affordable and accessible solutions are required to facilitate the future of research.

This global subscription plan gives individuals unlimited access to paywalled research for the monthly price of a single research paper. Zendy also offers a free Open Access plan. Both plans come with a host of features including AI summarisation and keyphrase highlighting and more.

“Research should be accessible to everyone, and it must be affordable. The only way we can address these issues is to shift our perspective on the economics of the publishing industry. Our affordable access solution with Zendy Plus helps publishers increase visibility and proceeds in emerging markets, and most importantly, gives individuals an affordable alternative. It’s taken us years of conversations and collaboration to reach this milestone, so we thank our community for their unwavering support,” said Zendy co-founder Kamran Kardan.

Zendy partners with leading providers and publishers including Bristol University Press, De Gruyter, EBSCO, Emerald Publishing, IEEE, Taylor & Francis, Wiley, and more.

To find out more about Zendy, visit: www.zendy.io.

About Zendy

Zendy is a product of Knowledge E. Since its inception in 2019, Zendy has introduced over 350,000 users to a better way to research. Zendy’s intuitive AI-powered research library features millions of journals, articles, e-books, and more; allowing users to access unlimited content for an affordable monthly subscription. Zendy also offers a free open access plan.

Press contact:

Monica Chinsami

Head of Marketing