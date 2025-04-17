Manama, Bahrain – ZENDATA Bahrain proudly announces a strategic alliance with Alzayani Investments and Midal Cables during a signing ceremony held at Alzayani Investments headquarters.

This collaboration marks a significant step in strengthening the information technology framework and enhancing digital resilience across the Kingdom’s industrial and investment sectors.

“This initiative supports our strategic objective to safeguard our operations and advance our digital capabilities as we continue to grow and diversify,” said Mr. Majid Al Zayani, Managing Director of Alzayani Investments.

Mr. Rashid Hamid Al Zayani, Managing Director of Midal Cables, added: “Strengthening our digital foundation and information systems is essential to ensuring operational efficiency and service reliability, and positions us to meet the future demands with confidence.”

Ms. Isabelle Meyer, Co-CEO & Co-Founder of ZENDATA, commented: “We are honored to work alongside Al Zayani Investments and Midal Cables. Their trust in our expertise highlights a shared commitment to innovation, continuity, and the responsible management of information technology risk.”

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to adopting advanced digital solutions and IT security measures that are aligned with the Kingdom’s development strategy, while reinforcing the role of private-sector collaboration in driving the Kingdom's digital transformation.

About ZENDATA

ZENDATA is a global cybersecurity leader committed to delivering advanced protection for critical infrastructures, businesses, and governments. With a strong footprint in the Middle East and beyond, ZENDATA brings international best practices to regional challenges, empowering organizations to thrive in a secure digital environment. ZENDATA has a fully dedicated SOC in Bahrain, 100% in-country, offering MSSP 24/7, Crest certified and powered by Bahrainis.