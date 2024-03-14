Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AW Rostamani Group (AWR), a leading conglomerate, has announced the official launch of Zeekr in the UAE, a global pure electric premium vehicle subsidiary of Geely Holding Group. AWR marks this historic milestone with the roll-out of two of Zeekr’s electric vehicles — Zeekr 001 and Zeekr X, meeting the growing demand for premium EVs in the market. These models offer customers bold and advanced technology, a fearlessly distinctive design, and versatile performance.

The announcement was made during an exclusive event held at The Gate, DIFC, on March 6. The event provided guests with a captivating journey into limitless innovation, including hands-on demonstrations, interactive exhibits, exclusive previews, and immersive walk-through experiences.

With this launch, AWR is set to establish its position as a key player in the green mobility sector by offering an EV brand that represents cutting-edge technology and performance. With a long-standing legacy in the UAE, AWR will serve as a powerful pillar for the launch of Zeekr and reinforce its values and future vision, showcasing its commitment to innovation, premium offerings, and customer-centricity.

Commenting on the launch, Michel Ayat, Chief Executive Officer of Automotive at AW Rostamani Group, stated: “At AWR, we are committed to supporting the UAE’s vision of achieving 50 per cent electric vehicle adoption by 2050, contributing to the country’s green mobility evolution. Our partnership with Zeekr represents a significant stride in this direction, offering our customers a premium EV driving experience that combines advanced technology, bold design, and world-class performance.”

Mars Chen, Zeekr Vice President, mentioned: "The UAE is a country with immense opportunities and a strong demand for premium EVs which aligns well with Zeekr’s timely launch. Our partnership with market pioneer AW Rostamani Group, in addition to our strong capabilities and shared vision, gives us confidence that we can secure a place in the distinguished UAE market. With a three-year track record that includes delivering 220,000 vehicles worldwide and conducting rigorous heat testing across the GCC, we are confident that Zeekr will emerge as the pioneer in delivering premium electric vehicles to the UAE. Both Zeekr and AW Rostamani Group affirm our dedication to delivering a holistic, customer-centric experience, ensuring seamless services and a promising product for our valued clients."

Stefan Sielaff, Zeekr Global Design Vice President, added: “Zeekr’s design is a fusion between human and tech, a reflection of our design language, delivering a combination of technology and human elements to our customers. The 001 is our first Zeekr product, successfully representing the energy of our design philosophy, merging cutting-edge technology with elegance and premium experiences. The X is a lifestyle city SUV, which aims to attract young customers who want to make a statement through its design.”

The models: Zeekr 001 and Zeekr X

Zeekr 001 boasts powerful battery performance and speed. The vehicle, a five-seater electric shooting brake, can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just a half hour and can run on full charge for up to 620 kilometres, with an acceleration speed of 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just 3.8 seconds. The car also holds four Guinness records in the EV category.

The urban SUV, Zeekr X, can also be charged from 10 to 80 per cent within a half hour. It demonstrates an impressive range of up to 440 kilometres, and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just 3.8 seconds.

Both models originate from Zeekr’s state-of-the-art R&D center in Sweden, with a vision to truly embody boundary-pushing design philosophies. Additionally, equipped with an in-car cellular network featuring ECALL functionality, both models include complimentary internet connectivity for the initial year. Moreover, AWR plan to introduce CCS Type2 superchargers in convenient locations for even faster charging in the future.

Zeekr’s EVs will be available across AWR showrooms that are set to open in Rawdhat in Abu Dhabi and on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai during the second quarter of 2024. In the meantime, the two models can be discovered at a pop-up showroom within Mall of the Emirates in Dubai from March 11 to April 3, where visitors can book test drives.

The starting price for the Zeekr 001 is AED 226,900 while the Zeekr X’s starting price is AED 170,900.

For more information, customers can visit Zeekr.ae or call 800ZEEKR.

About AWR

AW Rostamani Group (AWR), founded in 1954 in Dubai, UAE, is one of the Middle East’s leading and most reputable conglomerates, with 3,000 employees, a turnover of over $2 billion, and a presence in the UAE, India and the United Kingdom. Its subsidiaries work across a diverse range of sectors including automotive, real estate, retail, lighting solutions, travel and logistics. Arabian Automobiles, an internationally renowned business of AWR, is the exclusive distributor of Nissan, Infiniti, and Renault across Dubai and the Northern Emirates. AWR continues to enrich customer’s lives through the introduction of innovative products, services and sustainable solutions into the marketplace.

About Zeekr

Zeekr is a global premium electric mobility technology brand, aiming to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation as the norm. The brand uses the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and includes its own battery technologies, battery management systems, electric motor technologies, and electric vehicle supply chains. Zeekr’s values are equality, diversity, and sustainability. Its ambition is to become a true mobility solutions provider.

Zeekr has its R&D center in Ningbo, Hangzhou, Gothenburg, and Shanghai, with state-of-the-art facilities and world-class expertise. The engineering team works on core technologies such as vehicle architectures, powertrains, chassis, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). They also collaborate with start-ups, innovation centers, and universities in Sweden and around the world to pave the way towards future sustainable mobility.