This cooperation comes with the aim of directing students to the appropriate academic options and preparing them for the labor market, within the framework of Zed Company’s support for the Ministry of Youth and Sports’ strategy in building people by stimulating entrepreneurship programs, qualifying young people and training them in various skills.



Traverse Summit, which has been organized by iSpark annually since 2016, has won the acceptance and interaction of many students and their parents. By providing workshops, training opportunities, and panel discussions with professional trainers and experts, in addition to the presence of representatives of public, private and international universities to transfer their expertise in various fields and colleges.



Zed company provided all the equipment for the success of the Traverse Summit, whether in the form of facilities for the entry of large numbers of students, hosting educational institutions participating in the event, public figures, pioneers of social networking sites and influential figures in various fields such as science, art, technology, cars, and e-sports with the aim of raising the level of Awareness of labor market opportunities and requirements in those areas and other areas of the future.



Zed officials stressed that the company spares no effort in supporting any efforts to support young people in any activities that would develop their skills in all fields, not just sports, praising the role of the Traverse Summit in giving high school students the opportunity to communicate directly with many professionals and university professors. And entrepreneurs to learn in a practical and scientific way what the labor market needs.



For his part, Mustafa Hashisha and Ahmed ElRosy, founders of iSpark, added that school students have a lot of abilities and talents, but they always needed to expand their awareness and integrate them into different opportunities in different fields since childhood, because this is what makes the student aware of his abilities and interests and more ready to choose his future.



Traverse is students’ gateway to different opportunities and learning in a contemporary way, similar to the way they love to learn, making their learning journey enjoyable, more flexible and compatible with their goals and ambitions.



More than 100 educational institutions participated in the summit, led by the British University (BUE), (ESLSCA), (The Knowledge Hub), Canadian universities in Egypt, the University of Hertfordshire, the European University in Egypt, the Maritime Academy of Science and Technology, Sinai University and dozens of English universities. And the American Academy in cooperation with the company Fast Forward to study abroad, and also participated in institutions such as EGBANK and Indriver with the aim of supporting young people to achieve their goals and ambitions.



It is worth noting that the total number of parents and students attending the summit in the past years amounted to more than 20,000 Egyptian students from more than 120 different schools.



Zed Company was keen to host the sixth edition of this year’s Traverse Summit in Zed Park, Sheikh Zayed, out of faith and support for the role that the summit plays in supporting students by rehabilitating and teaching them new skills that help them join and excel in the labor market.