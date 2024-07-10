Dubai UAE,: ZāZEN Properties, a homegrown property developer in the UAE, proudly announces the handover of their sold out and award winning ZāZEN Gardens development. The UAE’s first LEED Gold-certified residential development, this groundbreaking project, with 155 units, marks a significant milestone in sustainable urban development and aligns well with the UAE’s ambitious Net Zero 2050 vision.

ZāZEN Gardens sets a new benchmark for eco-friendly living in the region, as the project is expected to reduce approximately 470 metric tonnes of carbon emissions annually and generate nearly 390,000 kWh of onsite solar electricity each year. In addition to sharing the country’s Net Zero goals, these sustainable practices are in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Masterplan and the recently announced Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 initiatives championed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai[1].

Commenting on the handover, Madhav Dhar, founding member, and COO of ZāZEN Properties mentioned: “Our commitment to building for the future and fostering better living experiences has been a guiding principle through every step of this project. We are immensely proud of the team's relentless dedication to build high quality, sustainable, community centric developments. With the help of our partners, we have completed this project in just 18 months to rave reviews and awards. We are proud to deliver on our promise and set a benchmark with every project we take on. With ZāZEN Gardens we are raising the bar in the Al Furjan community just as we did in JVT.

He continued “At ZāZEN, we see the real estate market as integral to Dubai's visionary future. Achieving sellout at ZāZEN Gardens, just 6 months after launch showcases the new and rapidly increasing appetite that consumers have for high quality developments that balance quality, community and sustainable living. Therefore, the sustained success of real estate hinges on continual growth and progressive initiatives that add value to the buyers and investors in the market. With upcoming projects prioritizing quality of living and connectivity, Dubai's real estate sector is set to transform and grow.”

ZāZEN aims to reinforce Dubai’s status as a top destination to live and invest in while delivering award-winning projects that push the boundaries of sustainability, design, quality, and community. Their next project in Al Furjan, ZāZEN Ivy, is set to launch in July. With its prime location, high quality finishes, modern design, vastu compliant residences and commitment to well-being, it offers investors and end users a unique investment opportunity.

About Madhav Dhar:

Madhav Dhar, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and founding member of ZāZEN Properties, has built an impressive career spanning over sixteen years across various industries. His unwavering passion for making a significant impact and doing things differently, drives his excellence in business operations and crafting innovative strategies to foster growth and drive success. In 2018 he co-founded ZāZEN Properties, aiming to develop high-quality, sustainable real estate projects in Dubai. The company’s flagship project, ZāZEN One, set a new benchmark for sustainable community living, receiving widespread acclaim, while their second project, ZāZEN Gardens, stands as the UAE’s first LEED Gold certified residential building. Under Madhav’s visionary leadership, ZāZEN Properties will soon launch another development in Al Furjan, ZāZEN Ivy. With just 71 residences, it balances modern design & community living, with high quality finishes & world class amenities.

Madhav's commitment to sustainability and building communities that improve quality of life, is in perfect harmony with the UAE’s vision for a better future. His impactful contributions earned him a spot in Construction Week’s Power 100, recognizing him as one of the top 100 most influential figures and among the top 25 developers in the Middle East construction industry in 2023.

About ZāZEN Properties:

ZāZEN Properties is reimagining community in Dubai. With a focus on crafting modern residences that prioritize eco-conscious and responsible living spaces, the sustainable real estate developer is dedicated to fostering vibrant communities where people from all walks of life can thrive.

The company's impressive portfolio showcases award-winning projects such as ZāZEN One in JVT and ZāZEN Gardens in Furjan, both of which have redefined standards in design and sustainability. ZāZEN One has garnered prestigious awards, including Sustainable Real Estate Project of 2022 at the Sustainability Innovation Awards and Best Residential Development at the International Property Awards. Meanwhile, ZāZEN Gardens stands out as the UAE’s first LEED Gold residences. ZāZEN Properties has also won the award for Residential Real Estate Project of the Year 2022-2023 at Arabian Property Awards UK, the Sustainable Real Estate Project of the Year, 2023-2024 at the NDTV Ultimate Reality Awards, while additionally being recognized as one of the Top 10 Green Developers, the Top 25 Developers in the Middle East, and the Top 50 Developers in the GCC, 2023-2024 by Construction Week.

Looking ahead, projects like ZāZEN Ivy, set to rise beside ZāZEN Gardens, promise to uphold this legacy, seamlessly blending luxury, sustainability, and affordability. Drawing on a wealth of experience and expertise, ZāZEN Properties is committed to delivering excellence across all aspects of its developments with a clear mission: to redefine community living in Dubai and empower residents to live better lives in a more conscious environment.