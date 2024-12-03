Zayani Motors - Ma’ameer, Kingdom of Bahrain: Zayani Motors, the exclusive distributor of leading automotive brands in the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently announced the opening of its new spare parts shop in Jidhafs, effectively expanding its footprint and service offerings across the Capital Governorate.

The new location is part of the company’s strategic plan to enhance its connectivity with valued customers and ensure they have prompt access to genuine automotive parts for their vehicles, including those from renowned brands such as Mitsubishi Motor Company, MG Motor, HONGQI, Fuso and more.

As a significant milestone in Zayani Motors’ ongoing growth and expansion strategy, the Jidhafs spare parts shop marks the company’s sixth branch dedicated to delivering high-quality automotive components, joining the current locations in Arad, Hamad Town, Manama, Ma’ameer, and Salmabad. The new facility will operate from Saturday to Thursday from 8 am to 5 pm, while it will be closed on Friday.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rizwan Tariq, General Manager of Zayani Motors, commented: “Our investment in the Jidhafs branch is a testament to our dedication to our customers and our keenness to meet their needs effectively. As we navigate through the dynamic automotive landscape, we recognise the importance of being closer to our clients, and this expansion allows us to provide premium service and enables customers to access the required spare parts conveniently, ensuring their vehicles remain in optimal condition.”

Mr. Tariq highlighted the importance of customer satisfaction in the company’s decision to open this new location, adding: “In our continuous efforts to enhance customer experience, we understand that accessibility is key. The establishment of this new shop aligns with our mission to make our services available to every corner of the Kingdom. By placing ourselves closer to our clients, we can alleviate their time constraints and ensure they have immediate access to what they need to keep their vehicles running smoothly.”

It is noteworthy that the Jidhafs branch is strategically located to serve a wide clientele, making it easily accessible to individuals and businesses alike. Customers can expect an extensive inventory of authentic spare parts, complemented by expert advice from knowledgeable staff who can assist with all inquiries.

About Zayani Motors

For over three decades, Zayani Motors has been a trusted name in the automotive industry, driven by a commitment to excellence and a passion for delivering exceptional products and services. Founded in 1994, our company has built a reputation for providing high-quality vehicles and solutions to both commercial and non-commercial clients. With a history of continuous progress and improvement, we strive to meet the evolving needs of our customers while staying true to our founding vision. At Zayani Motors, we are dedicated to building long-term relationships with our clients by offering reliable, efficient, and customer-centric solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.

For more information call 17 703703 or visit www.zmotors.com. Be closer to Zayani Motors and follow us on @zayanimotors on Instagram, Zayani Motors Bahrain on Facebook for the latest news, offers and updates.

For more information:

Website: www.zmotors.com

Instagram: @zayanimotors

Facebook: Zayani Motors Bahrain

For media inquiries please contact:

Muhannad Mansour

Muhannad@mediascenebh.com

Hussain Nasser

hnasser@mediascenebh.com